Welcome to 201 Tropea Aisle, one of the most desirable floor plans and locations in Westpark. This pristine condominium spans about 1,382 square feet and offers a premier indoor living experience. The interior of

this spacious three bedroom and two full bath home has been freshly painted and features a light and bright flowing open floor plan with two balconies, custom crown moldings, recessed lighting, newly installed

bathtub, new faucets, plush carpets, ceiling fans, custom French doors with stained glass, plus much more. The carpeted stairs from the front door and garage both lead to the spacious single level living area with

vaulted ceilings. This home also features an attached private two-car garage with direct access to the interior of the home, side-by-side parking, and plenty of storage space. Every aspect of this home has been

thoroughly considered. Association amenities include three pools, spas, tennis courts, etc. Award winning Irvine schools. Convenient access to UCI, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport,

freeways, and beaches. Lease includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator all without warranty. Move in ready. No smoking. No pets are allowed.