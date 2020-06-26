All apartments in Irvine
Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:24 AM

201 Tropea Aisle

201 Tropea Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

201 Tropea Aisle, Irvine, CA 92606
Westpark

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Welcome to 201 Tropea Aisle, one of the most desirable floor plans and locations in Westpark. This pristine condominium spans about 1,382 square feet and offers a premier indoor living experience. The interior of
this spacious three bedroom and two full bath home has been freshly painted and features a light and bright flowing open floor plan with two balconies, custom crown moldings, recessed lighting, newly installed
bathtub, new faucets, plush carpets, ceiling fans, custom French doors with stained glass, plus much more. The carpeted stairs from the front door and garage both lead to the spacious single level living area with
vaulted ceilings. This home also features an attached private two-car garage with direct access to the interior of the home, side-by-side parking, and plenty of storage space. Every aspect of this home has been
thoroughly considered. Association amenities include three pools, spas, tennis courts, etc. Award winning Irvine schools. Convenient access to UCI, Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, John Wayne Airport,
freeways, and beaches. Lease includes Washer, Dryer, and Refrigerator all without warranty. Move in ready. No smoking. No pets are allowed.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 201 Tropea Aisle have any available units?
201 Tropea Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 201 Tropea Aisle have?
Some of 201 Tropea Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 201 Tropea Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
201 Tropea Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 Tropea Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 201 Tropea Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 201 Tropea Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 201 Tropea Aisle offers parking.
Does 201 Tropea Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 201 Tropea Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 Tropea Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 201 Tropea Aisle has a pool.
Does 201 Tropea Aisle have accessible units?
No, 201 Tropea Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 201 Tropea Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 201 Tropea Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 201 Tropea Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 Tropea Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
