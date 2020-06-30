All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 15 2020 at 7:12 AM

20 Woodland Drive

20 Woodland Drive · No Longer Available
Location

20 Woodland Drive, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
volleyball court
Gorgeous and Elegant home in Woodbridge community. Vaulted Ceiling in the living room with cozy fireplace and French door leads to beautiful, well maintained yard. Gourmet kitchen with black granite countertops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room for entertaining friends and family. Beautiful wood flooring and carpet throughout. Spacious large master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and master bathroom. Attached garage has epoxy flooring and extra storage area overhead. Walking distance to stone Creek Elementary School, award winning Irvine district school. Enjoy fabulous Woodbridge amenities including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course, and much, much more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Woodland Drive have any available units?
20 Woodland Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Woodland Drive have?
Some of 20 Woodland Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Woodland Drive currently offering any rent specials?
20 Woodland Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Woodland Drive pet-friendly?
No, 20 Woodland Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Woodland Drive offer parking?
Yes, 20 Woodland Drive offers parking.
Does 20 Woodland Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Woodland Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Woodland Drive have a pool?
Yes, 20 Woodland Drive has a pool.
Does 20 Woodland Drive have accessible units?
No, 20 Woodland Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Woodland Drive have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Woodland Drive does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Woodland Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Woodland Drive does not have units with air conditioning.

