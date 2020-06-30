20 Woodland Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet extra storage fireplace granite counters hardwood floors range stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking pool garage tennis court volleyball court

Gorgeous and Elegant home in Woodbridge community. Vaulted Ceiling in the living room with cozy fireplace and French door leads to beautiful, well maintained yard. Gourmet kitchen with black granite countertops, white cabinetry and stainless steel appliances. Formal dining room for entertaining friends and family. Beautiful wood flooring and carpet throughout. Spacious large master bedroom has a vaulted ceiling and master bathroom. Attached garage has epoxy flooring and extra storage area overhead. Walking distance to stone Creek Elementary School, award winning Irvine district school. Enjoy fabulous Woodbridge amenities including 2 landmark lakes with docks, 2 beach lagoons, 22 pools, 16 spas, 13 waders, 24 tennis courts, a splash pad, numerous parks with play equipment, volleyball courts, a big wheel park, horseshoe facilities, a fitness course, and much, much more.