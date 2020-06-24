All apartments in Irvine
20 Winterbranch #8

20 Winterbranch · No Longer Available
Location

20 Winterbranch, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
recently renovated
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Modern and Spacious 2 Bd / 2 Bd in Irvine - This modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is an upstairs unit located in the heart of Irvine near the 5, 405, and Jamboree.

Enter the property and you'll find a spacious living room which connects to a lovely patio or enclosed dining room and kitchen. The newly renovated kitchen includes a stove, dishwasher, fridge, and plenty of room for food prep and storage with the expansive countertops and cabinets. Each bedroom includes a spacious closet with floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors and central A/C or heat to keep you comfortable. Each bedroom has its own separate bathroom as well!

Included with the property: washer/dryer, central AC and heat, stove, fridge, and dishwasher.

Call quickly to view the property before its too late!

Contact Garrett Brady at Progressive Property Management for details and showing times!
Phone: 714-528-3100.
Website: www.propropinc.com

(RLNE5603819)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Winterbranch #8 have any available units?
20 Winterbranch #8 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Winterbranch #8 have?
Some of 20 Winterbranch #8's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Winterbranch #8 currently offering any rent specials?
20 Winterbranch #8 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Winterbranch #8 pet-friendly?
No, 20 Winterbranch #8 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Winterbranch #8 offer parking?
No, 20 Winterbranch #8 does not offer parking.
Does 20 Winterbranch #8 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 20 Winterbranch #8 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Winterbranch #8 have a pool?
No, 20 Winterbranch #8 does not have a pool.
Does 20 Winterbranch #8 have accessible units?
No, 20 Winterbranch #8 does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Winterbranch #8 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Winterbranch #8 has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Winterbranch #8 have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Winterbranch #8 has units with air conditioning.

