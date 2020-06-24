20 Winterbranch #8

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated air conditioning range

Modern and Spacious 2 Bd / 2 Bd in Irvine - This modern 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom unit is an upstairs unit located in the heart of Irvine near the 5, 405, and Jamboree.



Enter the property and you'll find a spacious living room which connects to a lovely patio or enclosed dining room and kitchen. The newly renovated kitchen includes a stove, dishwasher, fridge, and plenty of room for food prep and storage with the expansive countertops and cabinets. Each bedroom includes a spacious closet with floor to ceiling mirrored closet doors and central A/C or heat to keep you comfortable. Each bedroom has its own separate bathroom as well!



Included with the property: washer/dryer, central AC and heat, stove, fridge, and dishwasher.



Call quickly to view the property before its too late!



Contact Garrett Brady at Progressive Property Management for details and showing times!

Phone: 714-528-3100.

Website: www.propropinc.com



(RLNE5603819)