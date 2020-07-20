All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 20 Roseville.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
20 Roseville
Last updated June 5 2019 at 6:06 AM

20 Roseville

20 Roseville · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20 Roseville, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Enjoy the resort style living in the guard gated community of Northpark. Great open floorplan. Enter the home into the foyer and past the formal living area into the kitchen, which is open to the dining area and familyroom with fireplace. Large kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, including a refrigerator, separate walk-in pantry & large island with room for seating. Dark distressed styles floors are installed throughout, adding a sense of continuity to the floorplan! High ceilings through out add a sense of spaciousness to the rooms. Plantation shutters throughout. The main living area is complete with a powder room & separate laundry room, with direct access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs, you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The huge master suite has a large retreat area which is currently configured as a home office with custom built-ins. Spa style master bath features separate vanities, making getting ready in the morning a breeze! Bath is complete with separate shower & soaking tub as well as private toilet area, offering the utmost in privacy. Extend your indoor living outdoors and enjoy those pleasant Southern California evenings on the spacious outdoor entertainment area with slate tile. Northpark offers you the choice of 6 pools, many parks and walking areas & bike trails. Enjoy nearby shopping and dining. Walking distance to Hicks Canyon Elementary and Orchard Hill Middle school and Beckman High School.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Roseville have any available units?
20 Roseville doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Roseville have?
Some of 20 Roseville's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Roseville currently offering any rent specials?
20 Roseville is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Roseville pet-friendly?
No, 20 Roseville is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Roseville offer parking?
Yes, 20 Roseville offers parking.
Does 20 Roseville have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Roseville does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Roseville have a pool?
Yes, 20 Roseville has a pool.
Does 20 Roseville have accessible units?
No, 20 Roseville does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Roseville have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 20 Roseville has units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Roseville have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Roseville does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Landlord (sample letter)
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology