20 Roseville

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool garage hot tub

Enjoy the resort style living in the guard gated community of Northpark. Great open floorplan. Enter the home into the foyer and past the formal living area into the kitchen, which is open to the dining area and familyroom with fireplace. Large kitchen features granite counters, stainless appliances, including a refrigerator, separate walk-in pantry & large island with room for seating. Dark distressed styles floors are installed throughout, adding a sense of continuity to the floorplan! High ceilings through out add a sense of spaciousness to the rooms. Plantation shutters throughout. The main living area is complete with a powder room & separate laundry room, with direct access to the 2 car garage. Upstairs, you'll find 4 spacious bedrooms, each with a ceiling fan and walk-in closet. The huge master suite has a large retreat area which is currently configured as a home office with custom built-ins. Spa style master bath features separate vanities, making getting ready in the morning a breeze! Bath is complete with separate shower & soaking tub as well as private toilet area, offering the utmost in privacy. Extend your indoor living outdoors and enjoy those pleasant Southern California evenings on the spacious outdoor entertainment area with slate tile. Northpark offers you the choice of 6 pools, many parks and walking areas & bike trails. Enjoy nearby shopping and dining. Walking distance to Hicks Canyon Elementary and Orchard Hill Middle school and Beckman High School.