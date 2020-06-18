All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

20 Potomac

20 Potomac · No Longer Available
Location

20 Potomac, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
playground
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
playground
pool
hot tub
For more information or to set up a showing on this property please email Tahnee Merideth
Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net

Come see this Northwood Glen detached single family home offering an open & spacious floor plan. Large living room with high ceiling. Formal dining room. Kitchen opens to the family room with cozy fireplace. Large master suite with double closets. Private wrap-around yard with private patio. Inside laundry room with linen cabinets. Short walking distance to nearby park, spa, pool & tot lot and within the boundaries of award winning Northwood High School. Close to schools, shopping and freeways.

Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.

Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,500
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Potomac have any available units?
20 Potomac doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Potomac have?
Some of 20 Potomac's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Potomac currently offering any rent specials?
20 Potomac isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Potomac pet-friendly?
No, 20 Potomac is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Potomac offer parking?
No, 20 Potomac does not offer parking.
Does 20 Potomac have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Potomac does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Potomac have a pool?
Yes, 20 Potomac has a pool.
Does 20 Potomac have accessible units?
No, 20 Potomac does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Potomac have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Potomac does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Potomac have units with air conditioning?
No, 20 Potomac does not have units with air conditioning.
