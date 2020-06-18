20 Potomac

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pool playground hot tub fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities on-site laundry playground pool hot tub

For more information or to set up a showing on this property please email Tahnee Merideth

Tahnee@irvinepropertymanagement.net



Come see this Northwood Glen detached single family home offering an open & spacious floor plan. Large living room with high ceiling. Formal dining room. Kitchen opens to the family room with cozy fireplace. Large master suite with double closets. Private wrap-around yard with private patio. Inside laundry room with linen cabinets. Short walking distance to nearby park, spa, pool & tot lot and within the boundaries of award winning Northwood High School. Close to schools, shopping and freeways.



Apply online at www.IrvinePropertyManagement.net with a $39 application fee. Please note there's a $225 move in/move out inspection fee prior to move in.



Rental Terms: Rent: $2,100, Application Fee: $39, Security Deposit: $2,500

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.