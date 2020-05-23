All apartments in Irvine
20 Deer Spring
Last updated March 27 2019 at 9:43 AM

20 Deer Spring

20 Deer Spg · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

20 Deer Spg, Irvine, CA 92604
Deerfield

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
tennis court
This beautiful garden home is conveniently located in the middle of Irvine, just Steps away from award winning Deerfield elementary school, Venado Middle school and 99 Ranch market. Flow out open floor plan makes it bright and airy. The upgrades include remodeled kitchen with refinished cabinetry, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, crown and base molding, newer door and casing; Maple hardwood flooring on first floor and upgraded carpet upstairs. Main floor bedroom and full bath are great for in law or guest, all 3 baths upgraded with newer cabinetry, granite counters and fixtures. Newer roof, a/c, furnace, ducting and vents; dual pane windows, closet organizers and much more. Well maintained garden has peaceful setting with mature fruit trees. Community provides pools, tot lot, tennis courts and a lot of green area and park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 20 Deer Spring have any available units?
20 Deer Spring doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 20 Deer Spring have?
Some of 20 Deer Spring's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 20 Deer Spring currently offering any rent specials?
20 Deer Spring is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 20 Deer Spring pet-friendly?
No, 20 Deer Spring is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 20 Deer Spring offer parking?
Yes, 20 Deer Spring offers parking.
Does 20 Deer Spring have units with washers and dryers?
No, 20 Deer Spring does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 20 Deer Spring have a pool?
Yes, 20 Deer Spring has a pool.
Does 20 Deer Spring have accessible units?
No, 20 Deer Spring does not have accessible units.
Does 20 Deer Spring have units with dishwashers?
No, 20 Deer Spring does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 20 Deer Spring have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 20 Deer Spring has units with air conditioning.
