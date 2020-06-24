All apartments in Irvine
2 Ellisworth Aisle
Last updated March 18 2019 at 10:48 PM

2 Ellisworth Aisle

2 Ellisworth Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

2 Ellisworth Aisle, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
LOCATION x 3… ! Introducing a lovely upgraded 3 bed/2 bath single level home. Conveniently located in the heart of Irvine. Walk to Shopping and Dining, minutes from 5 Freeway. Top ranked Irvine Schools, Parks and Trails nearby. Interior has been recently repainted, kitchen and bath has been nicely upgraded. Wood floor throughout the bedrooms and living room. This property also features one attached garage that has direct access from the unit, and another detached garage right across the alley from the front entry. An enclosed patio provides nicely spaced outdoor living. It has everything you have ever wanted in this place, and here it is what we call a HOME. Welcome Home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Ellisworth Aisle have any available units?
2 Ellisworth Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Ellisworth Aisle have?
Some of 2 Ellisworth Aisle's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Ellisworth Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
2 Ellisworth Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Ellisworth Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 2 Ellisworth Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Ellisworth Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 2 Ellisworth Aisle offers parking.
Does 2 Ellisworth Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Ellisworth Aisle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Ellisworth Aisle have a pool?
No, 2 Ellisworth Aisle does not have a pool.
Does 2 Ellisworth Aisle have accessible units?
No, 2 Ellisworth Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Ellisworth Aisle have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Ellisworth Aisle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Ellisworth Aisle have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Ellisworth Aisle does not have units with air conditioning.
