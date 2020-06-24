2 Ellisworth Aisle

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities garage

LOCATION x 3… ! Introducing a lovely upgraded 3 bed/2 bath single level home. Conveniently located in the heart of Irvine. Walk to Shopping and Dining, minutes from 5 Freeway. Top ranked Irvine Schools, Parks and Trails nearby. Interior has been recently repainted, kitchen and bath has been nicely upgraded. Wood floor throughout the bedrooms and living room. This property also features one attached garage that has direct access from the unit, and another detached garage right across the alley from the front entry. An enclosed patio provides nicely spaced outdoor living. It has everything you have ever wanted in this place, and here it is what we call a HOME. Welcome Home.