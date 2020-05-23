2 Camellia

Amenities

Beautiful Single Family home in Northwood Pointe Irvine located on a premium lot at the end of quiet cul de sac with solar heated 9' diving pool and spa in 24 hour gated Arbor Crest by award winning Standard Pacific homes. Number ONE high school district in Irvine. Huge living spaces with 4,335 sqft, 5 bedroom upstairs and one guest suite with bathroom downstairs, 3 car side by side garage with extra large driveway. The property is south facing with lots of natural light and airiness. The rent is the cheapest around the area. All furniture included in the rent, move in ready!!!