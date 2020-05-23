All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 17 2019 at 6:14 AM

2 Camellia

2 Camellia · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

2 Camellia, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Beautiful Single Family home in Northwood Pointe Irvine located on a premium lot at the end of quiet cul de sac with solar heated 9' diving pool and spa in 24 hour gated Arbor Crest by award winning Standard Pacific homes. Number ONE high school district in Irvine. Huge living spaces with 4,335 sqft, 5 bedroom upstairs and one guest suite with bathroom downstairs, 3 car side by side garage with extra large driveway. The property is south facing with lots of natural light and airiness. The rent is the cheapest around the area. All furniture included in the rent, move in ready!!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 Camellia have any available units?
2 Camellia doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 Camellia have?
Some of 2 Camellia's amenities include garage, pool, and guest suite. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 Camellia currently offering any rent specials?
2 Camellia is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 Camellia pet-friendly?
No, 2 Camellia is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 2 Camellia offer parking?
Yes, 2 Camellia offers parking.
Does 2 Camellia have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 Camellia does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 Camellia have a pool?
Yes, 2 Camellia has a pool.
Does 2 Camellia have accessible units?
No, 2 Camellia does not have accessible units.
Does 2 Camellia have units with dishwashers?
No, 2 Camellia does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2 Camellia have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 Camellia does not have units with air conditioning.
