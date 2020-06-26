2 CAMBRIDGE

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accessible parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

GREAT single level on the corner directly across from Pepperwood Park! Recently remodeled with wood laminate flooring, fresh paint inside and out, 2' faux wood blinds and custom shades throughout, granite counters in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. Updated fixtures. Dual paned vinyl windows and sliding glass doors. Wide open, bright and sunny floorplan with breakfast nook and family room. Great backyard with producing fruit trees. Pristine! Run, dont walk to this one before it is gone! Unfortunately, the landlord will not accept pets here.