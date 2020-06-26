All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 2 CAMBRIDGE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
2 CAMBRIDGE
Last updated July 13 2019 at 2:55 AM

2 CAMBRIDGE

2 Cambridge · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

2 Cambridge, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accessible
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
GREAT single level on the corner directly across from Pepperwood Park! Recently remodeled with wood laminate flooring, fresh paint inside and out, 2' faux wood blinds and custom shades throughout, granite counters in kitchen and baths, stainless steel appliances. Updated fixtures. Dual paned vinyl windows and sliding glass doors. Wide open, bright and sunny floorplan with breakfast nook and family room. Great backyard with producing fruit trees. Pristine! Run, dont walk to this one before it is gone! Unfortunately, the landlord will not accept pets here.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2 CAMBRIDGE have any available units?
2 CAMBRIDGE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 2 CAMBRIDGE have?
Some of 2 CAMBRIDGE's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2 CAMBRIDGE currently offering any rent specials?
2 CAMBRIDGE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2 CAMBRIDGE pet-friendly?
Yes, 2 CAMBRIDGE is pet friendly.
Does 2 CAMBRIDGE offer parking?
Yes, 2 CAMBRIDGE offers parking.
Does 2 CAMBRIDGE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2 CAMBRIDGE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2 CAMBRIDGE have a pool?
No, 2 CAMBRIDGE does not have a pool.
Does 2 CAMBRIDGE have accessible units?
Yes, 2 CAMBRIDGE has accessible units.
Does 2 CAMBRIDGE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2 CAMBRIDGE has units with dishwashers.
Does 2 CAMBRIDGE have units with air conditioning?
No, 2 CAMBRIDGE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Metropolis
2100 Sullivan
Irvine, CA 92614
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology