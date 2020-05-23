Amenities

199 Alicante Aisle Available 07/06/20 Single story, ground floor 1 bedroom / 1 bath condo in prime Westpark neighborhood. - Quiet one bedroom condo with massive patio in beautifully landscaped Westpark Tiempo community in the heart of Irvine.



AMENITIES INCLUDE:

* Bright living room with scraped ceilings, travertine tile flooring and large window to patio and greenbelt.

* U-shaped kitchen with white tile countertops, breakfast bar, black/stainless steel finished appliances, generous cabinetry and drawers, recessed lighting and tile flooring.

* Separate dining area adjacent to kitchen and living room.

* Master bedroom features spacious walk-in closet.

* Main bathroom next to master features full shower/tub combo, extra built-in storage & cabinetry and framed mirror.

* CENTRAL AIR CONDITIONING.

* Stacked washer & dryer (included AS-IS)

* Very large fenced patio runs the length of the condo. Perfect spot for entertaining.

* Trash services included (tenant responsible for gas, electricity & water)

* One (1) covered carport and abundant community / street parking.

* Multiple pools including a resort caliber main pool, several smaller pools, spa, playgrounds, tennis, basketball courts, barbecues, picnic tables, clubhouses and immaculately manicured grounds.

* Close to award winning schools, restaurants, shopping, entertainment (the District, Spectrum, Diamond Jubilee, etc), jogging & biking trails, Irvine Civic Center, John Wayne airport and major freeways and toll roads.



OTHER DETAILS:

Available? Available July 5th.

Lease term? Minimum of one year lease required..

Pets? Sorry, not permitted.

Smoking or vaping? Sorry, not permitted.

Utilities? Landlord provides water & trash. Tenant responsible for all other utility services.



LEASING REQUIREMENTS:

1) All adults (18 or older) who will reside in the home must submit an online application with copy of their ID and proof of income (if any).

2) Gross combined household income should be a minimum of 3x the rent.

3) We will run a credit report and we require good credit.



CONTACT:

Please call (714) 441-8980 to schedule a showing.



OFFERED BY:

MONTICELLO PROPERTY MANAGEMENT

California Department of Real Estate #01966216



Monticello Property Management is an equal opportunity housing provider. We fully comply with the Federal Fair Housing Act and all state and local fair housing laws and do not discriminate against any person because of race, color, religion, sex, disability, marital or familial status, national origin, ancestry, or any other reason prohibited by law.



*** If you see this home advertised online for less than the rental amount quoted here, the ad is a SCAM. We are the only authorized agent for this property. Please email us a link to any bogus or fraudulent ads so we can report it to the appropriate authorities. Please do NOT send money to anyone who offers keys in exchange for a deposit check - especially if they are out of state. When in doubt, please feel free to contact us. ***



