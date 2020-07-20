All apartments in Irvine
Last updated September 18 2019 at 3:06 AM

19521 Sierra Soto Road

19521 Sierra Soto Road · No Longer Available
Location

19521 Sierra Soto Road, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

pool
bbq/grill
courtyard
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
courtyard
pool
bbq/grill
Built from the ground up in 2002, this spacious single family house has 4BR+ huge bonus room & office. Upon arriving, there is a living room/den, then a formal dining room looking into the courtyard. The oversized kitchen has a seperate breakfast room which could be used as craft room as well. Three bedrooms downstairs and the master upstair with a huge loft. Private backyard with built in barbecue and fruit trees. Award winning schools. Fabulous community facilities. Walking to swimming pools and parks. No Mello Roos. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle & live 10 minutes close to it all.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19521 Sierra Soto Road have any available units?
19521 Sierra Soto Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
Is 19521 Sierra Soto Road currently offering any rent specials?
19521 Sierra Soto Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19521 Sierra Soto Road pet-friendly?
No, 19521 Sierra Soto Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19521 Sierra Soto Road offer parking?
No, 19521 Sierra Soto Road does not offer parking.
Does 19521 Sierra Soto Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19521 Sierra Soto Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19521 Sierra Soto Road have a pool?
Yes, 19521 Sierra Soto Road has a pool.
Does 19521 Sierra Soto Road have accessible units?
No, 19521 Sierra Soto Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19521 Sierra Soto Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19521 Sierra Soto Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19521 Sierra Soto Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 19521 Sierra Soto Road does not have units with air conditioning.
