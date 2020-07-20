19521 Sierra Soto Road

Amenities

Built from the ground up in 2002, this spacious single family house has 4BR+ huge bonus room & office. Upon arriving, there is a living room/den, then a formal dining room looking into the courtyard. The oversized kitchen has a seperate breakfast room which could be used as craft room as well. Three bedrooms downstairs and the master upstair with a huge loft. Private backyard with built in barbecue and fruit trees. Award winning schools. Fabulous community facilities. Walking to swimming pools and parks. No Mello Roos. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle & live 10 minutes close to it all.