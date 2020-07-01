All apartments in Irvine
195 Frame
Last updated February 10 2020 at 11:46 PM

195 Frame

195 Frame · No Longer Available
Location

195 Frame, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
new construction
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
basketball court
clubhouse
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
new construction
Tri level brand new condominium located in Cadences Park is ready for rent. On the ground level you will find 2 attached garage, as you walk up to the main level of the home, you will see a large living room with balcony, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom and open kitchen features stainless steel appliances; a large center island with granite counter-top; and a walk-in pantry. Our master suite offers dual sink, soaking tub, and separate walk-in shower with rain shower head. 3rd level comes with a bonus room with a covered deck, great for hosting a party, hanging out with friends or a place for kids playing area.
Community comes with community learning library, 2 basketball half courts, junior Olympic pools, kids pool, spa, club house, BBQ picnic area. Kids playing area, walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Award- Winning Irvine Unified School District, Close to Woodbury shopping center, Irvine spectrum center. And near freeways.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 195 Frame have any available units?
195 Frame doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 195 Frame have?
Some of 195 Frame's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 195 Frame currently offering any rent specials?
195 Frame is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 195 Frame pet-friendly?
No, 195 Frame is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 195 Frame offer parking?
Yes, 195 Frame offers parking.
Does 195 Frame have units with washers and dryers?
No, 195 Frame does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 195 Frame have a pool?
Yes, 195 Frame has a pool.
Does 195 Frame have accessible units?
No, 195 Frame does not have accessible units.
Does 195 Frame have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 195 Frame has units with dishwashers.
Does 195 Frame have units with air conditioning?
No, 195 Frame does not have units with air conditioning.

