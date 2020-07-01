Amenities

Tri level brand new condominium located in Cadences Park is ready for rent. On the ground level you will find 2 attached garage, as you walk up to the main level of the home, you will see a large living room with balcony, 3 bedrooms 2.5 bathroom and open kitchen features stainless steel appliances; a large center island with granite counter-top; and a walk-in pantry. Our master suite offers dual sink, soaking tub, and separate walk-in shower with rain shower head. 3rd level comes with a bonus room with a covered deck, great for hosting a party, hanging out with friends or a place for kids playing area.

Community comes with community learning library, 2 basketball half courts, junior Olympic pools, kids pool, spa, club house, BBQ picnic area. Kids playing area, walking distance to the elementary and middle school. Award- Winning Irvine Unified School District, Close to Woodbury shopping center, Irvine spectrum center. And near freeways.