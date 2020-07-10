All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 9 2020 at 7:07 AM

19482 Sierra Raton Road

19482 Sierra Raton Road · No Longer Available
Location

19482 Sierra Raton Road, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Beautifully remodeled 4-bedroom detached home Turtle Rock. Brand new Furnace and Central AC. This Spacious single family house has 4BR+bonus room & office. It features a quiet, interior location, that is steps from Community Park/Pool & Walk to Bonita Canyon Elementary School. The kitchen is completely remodeled w/new Cabinets, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances. All new Wood laminate flooring throughout. All new interior paint. Features include Atrium overlooking courtyard, cathedral ceilings, mirrored wardrobes, plantation shutters, built-ins, spacious private yard with blooming fruit trees. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle & live 10 minutes close to it all. Call 949-678-1001 to see this home today!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19482 Sierra Raton Road have any available units?
19482 Sierra Raton Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19482 Sierra Raton Road have?
Some of 19482 Sierra Raton Road's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19482 Sierra Raton Road currently offering any rent specials?
19482 Sierra Raton Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19482 Sierra Raton Road pet-friendly?
No, 19482 Sierra Raton Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19482 Sierra Raton Road offer parking?
Yes, 19482 Sierra Raton Road offers parking.
Does 19482 Sierra Raton Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19482 Sierra Raton Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19482 Sierra Raton Road have a pool?
Yes, 19482 Sierra Raton Road has a pool.
Does 19482 Sierra Raton Road have accessible units?
No, 19482 Sierra Raton Road does not have accessible units.
Does 19482 Sierra Raton Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 19482 Sierra Raton Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19482 Sierra Raton Road have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 19482 Sierra Raton Road has units with air conditioning.

