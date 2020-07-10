19482 Sierra Raton Road

Amenities
Beautifully remodeled 4-bedroom detached home Turtle Rock. Brand new Furnace and Central AC. This Spacious single family house has 4BR+bonus room & office. It features a quiet, interior location, that is steps from Community Park/Pool & Walk to Bonita Canyon Elementary School. The kitchen is completely remodeled w/new Cabinets, Granite Counters & Stainless Steel Appliances. All new Wood laminate flooring throughout. All new interior paint. Features include Atrium overlooking courtyard, cathedral ceilings, mirrored wardrobes, plantation shutters, built-ins, spacious private yard with blooming fruit trees. Enjoy the Turtle Rock lifestyle & live 10 minutes close to it all. Call 949-678-1001 to see this home today!