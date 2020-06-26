19 Delancy

Amenities

Perfectly located in Central Park West. This Granville Townhouse offers views and is steps away from community amenities. With approx. 1,878 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, loft off the master and 2 car side-by-side garage with direct access, this home offers it all. It offers an open design with a bedroom on each level, hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, upgraded baths and ground floor entrance.more. The professional chef's kitchen includes rich slab-granite counter tops, stainless steel Viking appliances and custom cabinetry. High ceilings and a wide-open floor plan maximize this spectacular turn-key contemporary home. Located close to Fashion Island, UCI, South Coast Plaza and John Wayne Airport. Central Park West includes a resort-style pool and spa, an 8,000 square foot gym, fitness facility and community event center. Come live in the ultimate South Orange County community! Please call or text Brett at 949-929-6351 to set up a showing!