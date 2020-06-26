All apartments in Irvine
19 Delancy

19 Delancy · No Longer Available
Irvine
Irvine Business Complex
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Location

19 Delancy, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perfectly located in Central Park West. This Granville Townhouse offers views and is steps away from community amenities. With approx. 1,878 square feet of living space, 3 bedrooms, 3 bath, loft off the master and 2 car side-by-side garage with direct access, this home offers it all. It offers an open design with a bedroom on each level, hardwood floors, granite kitchen with stainless appliances, vaulted ceilings, upgraded baths and ground floor entrance.more. The professional chef's kitchen includes rich slab-granite counter tops, stainless steel Viking appliances and custom cabinetry. High ceilings and a wide-open floor plan maximize this spectacular turn-key contemporary home. Located close to Fashion Island, UCI, South Coast Plaza and John Wayne Airport. Central Park West includes a resort-style pool and spa, an 8,000 square foot gym, fitness facility and community event center. Come live in the ultimate South Orange County community! Please call or text Brett at 949-929-6351 to set up a showing!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Delancy have any available units?
19 Delancy doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 19 Delancy have?
Some of 19 Delancy's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Delancy currently offering any rent specials?
19 Delancy is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Delancy pet-friendly?
No, 19 Delancy is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Delancy offer parking?
Yes, 19 Delancy offers parking.
Does 19 Delancy have units with washers and dryers?
No, 19 Delancy does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Delancy have a pool?
Yes, 19 Delancy has a pool.
Does 19 Delancy have accessible units?
No, 19 Delancy does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Delancy have units with dishwashers?
No, 19 Delancy does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Delancy have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Delancy does not have units with air conditioning.

