This former builder's model plan 1 has an added Den and an extra large private backyard with upgraded master bathroom, new flooring, double paned windows and french doors. The kitchen has been upgraded with new granite counter tops and sink. This is a single story ranch house with 2 car attached garage with a full size driveway. Easy walking distance to Pools, Parks, Shopping, Restaurants and Movies. Tenant will be responsible for gardener and spa (if plan on using).