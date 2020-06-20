All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 19 Buttonwood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
19 Buttonwood
Last updated May 28 2020 at 6:11 AM

19 Buttonwood

19 Buttonwood · (949) 394-7414
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Woodbridge
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all

Location

19 Buttonwood, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$3,500

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1587 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Upgraded and well maintained fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bath detached single family in the heart of Woodbridge. This home is located inside the loop just a short walk away from the South Lake and shopping center. There are dual pane windows throughout the home, and the downstairs flooring consists of porcelain tile and cherry wood. You can enjoy a kitchen with recessed lighting shining over light granite counter tops over cherry wood cabinets, Stainless Steel gas stove/oven, Stainless Steel dishwasher, microwave and fridge. A custom designed iron staircase leads you to 2nd floor where you will find all 3 bedrooms. The home is fully equipped with cookware, furniture throughout the living room, dining room, family room, backyard, and a queen bed in each bedroom. Ceiling fans in each bedroom help to keep your energy bill low. Washer and dryer are in the attached 2 car garage where you will find more than half of the storage cabinets available for your use. Visit today as this home will surely be occupied soon.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19 Buttonwood have any available units?
19 Buttonwood has a unit available for $3,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 19 Buttonwood have?
Some of 19 Buttonwood's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19 Buttonwood currently offering any rent specials?
19 Buttonwood isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19 Buttonwood pet-friendly?
No, 19 Buttonwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 19 Buttonwood offer parking?
Yes, 19 Buttonwood does offer parking.
Does 19 Buttonwood have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19 Buttonwood offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19 Buttonwood have a pool?
No, 19 Buttonwood does not have a pool.
Does 19 Buttonwood have accessible units?
No, 19 Buttonwood does not have accessible units.
Does 19 Buttonwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 19 Buttonwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 19 Buttonwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 19 Buttonwood does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 19 Buttonwood?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Kelvin
2850 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity