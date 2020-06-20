19 Buttonwood

Amenities

Upgraded and well maintained fully furnished 3 Bedroom, 2 and a half bath detached single family in the heart of Woodbridge. This home is located inside the loop just a short walk away from the South Lake and shopping center. There are dual pane windows throughout the home, and the downstairs flooring consists of porcelain tile and cherry wood. You can enjoy a kitchen with recessed lighting shining over light granite counter tops over cherry wood cabinets, Stainless Steel gas stove/oven, Stainless Steel dishwasher, microwave and fridge. A custom designed iron staircase leads you to 2nd floor where you will find all 3 bedrooms. The home is fully equipped with cookware, furniture throughout the living room, dining room, family room, backyard, and a queen bed in each bedroom. Ceiling fans in each bedroom help to keep your energy bill low. Washer and dryer are in the attached 2 car garage where you will find more than half of the storage cabinets available for your use. Visit today as this home will surely be occupied soon.