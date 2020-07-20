18862 Via Messina

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities alarm system on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage media room tennis court

PRESTIGIOUS TURTLE ROCK PRESIDENT HOME. FANTASTIC ONE LEVEL HOME......Not your normal rental.... Enter thru LUSH LUSH landscape front yard...Light and bright.... DOUBLE DOOR ENTRY.....Pride of ownership with new paint, VINYL WINDOWS AND SLIDER...Clean ceilings.....NEW FLOORING...GOURMET KITCHEN...new plumbing, disposal, faucet..walk in pantry...RECESSED LIGHTS....Breakfast nook .... FORMAL DINING ROOM........FAMILY ROOM with wet bar....recessed lights....Huge FORMAL LIVING ROOM with CATHEDRAL CEILINGS...cozy gas fireplace....Slider door going to LUSH landscaped BACK YARD WITH KOI POND. .. TEA HOUSE GAZEBO ..Very private....Master bedroom with CLOSET ORGANIZERS in the walk in closet.....double sinks and vanities...3 more LARGE BEDROOMS...Full INSIDE LAUNDRY ROOM/SINK...2 car over sized attached garage with extra storage above and built ins... CUL DE SAC.....LUSH lush landscape front and back....FRUIT TREES...Juicy Navel orange tree....lush mature trees line the streets..Alarm system available...Association has TENNIS COURTS & 3 SWIMMING POOLS, BBQ and sitting areas...lots of walking areas...AWARD WINNING IRVINE UNIFIED SCHOOL DISTRICT....University High.."TURTLE ROCK PARK" & Nature Center, picnic tables ++++Close to WORLD CLASS SHOPPING SOUTH COAST PLAZA.....Irvine Spectrum-OUTSIDE WALKING AREAS movies, restaurants, Nordstrom plus lots of other shops...NEWPORT BEACH FASHION ISLAND......LAGUNA BEACH....Segerstrom live THEATER CENTER...Near #405, #5, #133, #241, #55, #261, #91