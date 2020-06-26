185 Follyhatch

Amenities

patio / balcony stainless steel pool playground clubhouse

Unit Amenities patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool

Built in 2018, this single level condo has the best location. This luxurious home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, all on a single level. If you do not like the stairs, this is the one for you! You will enjoy the bright and spacious kitchen includes white quartz counter tops with a beautiful white gloss tile backsplash and Stainless Steel Bosch Appliances. Open floor plan with 10 feet high ceiling and enclosed patio. This community has 3 swimming pools, huge playground, club house, water park. Great location! Walking distance to top ranked public school from K to 8, and to swimming pools, playgrounds. Must see! You will love this luxurious home in this resort style master-planned award winning community.