All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 185 Follyhatch.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
185 Follyhatch
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:15 PM

185 Follyhatch

185 Follyhatch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

185 Follyhatch, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
stainless steel
pool
playground
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
Built in 2018, this single level condo has the best location. This luxurious home features 3 spacious bedrooms and 3 full bathrooms, all on a single level. If you do not like the stairs, this is the one for you! You will enjoy the bright and spacious kitchen includes white quartz counter tops with a beautiful white gloss tile backsplash and Stainless Steel Bosch Appliances. Open floor plan with 10 feet high ceiling and enclosed patio. This community has 3 swimming pools, huge playground, club house, water park. Great location! Walking distance to top ranked public school from K to 8, and to swimming pools, playgrounds. Must see! You will love this luxurious home in this resort style master-planned award winning community.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 185 Follyhatch have any available units?
185 Follyhatch doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 185 Follyhatch have?
Some of 185 Follyhatch's amenities include patio / balcony, stainless steel, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 185 Follyhatch currently offering any rent specials?
185 Follyhatch is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 185 Follyhatch pet-friendly?
No, 185 Follyhatch is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 185 Follyhatch offer parking?
No, 185 Follyhatch does not offer parking.
Does 185 Follyhatch have units with washers and dryers?
No, 185 Follyhatch does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 185 Follyhatch have a pool?
Yes, 185 Follyhatch has a pool.
Does 185 Follyhatch have accessible units?
No, 185 Follyhatch does not have accessible units.
Does 185 Follyhatch have units with dishwashers?
No, 185 Follyhatch does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 185 Follyhatch have units with air conditioning?
No, 185 Follyhatch does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Parent Guide to Apartment Living
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Sofi Irvine
2750 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology