All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 180 ROSE ARCH.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
180 ROSE ARCH
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

180 ROSE ARCH

180 Rose Arch · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

180 Rose Arch, Irvine, CA 92620
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
carport
parking
playground
pool
garage
pet friendly
Cypress Village: Brand New! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhome - Cypress Village: Brand New! 2 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Attached Townhome, Kitchen With Refrigerator (AS IS), Stove, Dishwasher, Microwave, Island, Granite Counter Tops, Breakfast Bar, Laminate Wood Flooring, Open Concept Living Room, Dining Room, Vaulted Ceilings, Large Windows, Balcony With ceiling Fan, Master Bedroom with Walk In Closet, Master Bath With Dual Sinks, Stackable Washer &Dryer Included, A/C, Single Attached Garage With Opener, 1 Covered carport, Community Pools, Spas, Kids Pool, Green Belts, Play Grounds, Walking Distance To School, Near 5 Freeways, Shopping Centers, & Much More. HUD NO

PET: NO

www.orangecountypropertymanagement.com/714-840-1700

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2056220)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 ROSE ARCH have any available units?
180 ROSE ARCH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 180 ROSE ARCH have?
Some of 180 ROSE ARCH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 ROSE ARCH currently offering any rent specials?
180 ROSE ARCH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 ROSE ARCH pet-friendly?
Yes, 180 ROSE ARCH is pet friendly.
Does 180 ROSE ARCH offer parking?
Yes, 180 ROSE ARCH offers parking.
Does 180 ROSE ARCH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 ROSE ARCH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 ROSE ARCH have a pool?
Yes, 180 ROSE ARCH has a pool.
Does 180 ROSE ARCH have accessible units?
No, 180 ROSE ARCH does not have accessible units.
Does 180 ROSE ARCH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 ROSE ARCH has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 ROSE ARCH have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 180 ROSE ARCH has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Move Cross Country
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Woodbridge Apartments
50 Eastshore
Irvine, CA 92604
Kelvin Court
2552 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Residences on Jamboree
2801 Kelvin Ave
Irvine, CA 92614

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology