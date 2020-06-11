Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool tennis court volleyball court

For more information please call: Tom Nash 714-381-0731. Single level townhome (with no one above or below). Great "Inside the Loop" location. With 2 blocks to the lake and lagoon it is one of the most desired location. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets in 2016, granite counters, and breakfast bar area, custom layered stone and glass accent backsplash, brand new KitchenAid stainless steel stove, oven and gas burners, brand new SS microwave oven, Kohler sink, brushed nickel faucet, smooth ceilings with recessed lights,18"neutral tiled floors except 2 bedrooms with neutral carpeting.Upgraded baseboards,newer tile in master bathrm with large shower and dual sinks.Gorgeous fireplace with layered stone in the living room, soaring ceilings, central A/C, 2 patio areas. Short walk to lake, tennis courts, pools, (both adult and family pools). With this condo there is use of all of Woodbridge facilities: lakes, pools, spas,tennis cts, volleyball, clubhouses and numerous classes at the Woodbridge Village Assoc bldg. Resort living with the use of 2 large and wonderful lakes!Short walk, drive or bike ride to stores along Barranca Pkwy.Steps to Stonecreek, Lakeshore, and Woodbridge High School. Walking score: 69, transit score 39 and Bikiing score 74. 18 Starflower backs to a greenbelt so has a calming and peaceful view.