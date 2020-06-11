All apartments in Irvine
18 Starflower
Last updated August 3 2019 at 8:47 AM

18 Starflower

18 Starflower · No Longer Available
Location

18 Starflower, Irvine, CA 92604
Woodbridge

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
tennis court
volleyball court
For more information please call: Tom Nash 714-381-0731. Single level townhome (with no one above or below). Great "Inside the Loop" location. With 2 blocks to the lake and lagoon it is one of the most desired location. Remodeled kitchen with new cabinets in 2016, granite counters, and breakfast bar area, custom layered stone and glass accent backsplash, brand new KitchenAid stainless steel stove, oven and gas burners, brand new SS microwave oven, Kohler sink, brushed nickel faucet, smooth ceilings with recessed lights,18"neutral tiled floors except 2 bedrooms with neutral carpeting.Upgraded baseboards,newer tile in master bathrm with large shower and dual sinks.Gorgeous fireplace with layered stone in the living room, soaring ceilings, central A/C, 2 patio areas. Short walk to lake, tennis courts, pools, (both adult and family pools). With this condo there is use of all of Woodbridge facilities: lakes, pools, spas,tennis cts, volleyball, clubhouses and numerous classes at the Woodbridge Village Assoc bldg. Resort living with the use of 2 large and wonderful lakes!Short walk, drive or bike ride to stores along Barranca Pkwy.Steps to Stonecreek, Lakeshore, and Woodbridge High School. Walking score: 69, transit score 39 and Bikiing score 74. 18 Starflower backs to a greenbelt so has a calming and peaceful view.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Starflower have any available units?
18 Starflower doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Starflower have?
Some of 18 Starflower's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Starflower currently offering any rent specials?
18 Starflower is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Starflower pet-friendly?
No, 18 Starflower is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Starflower offer parking?
No, 18 Starflower does not offer parking.
Does 18 Starflower have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Starflower does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Starflower have a pool?
Yes, 18 Starflower has a pool.
Does 18 Starflower have accessible units?
No, 18 Starflower does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Starflower have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Starflower has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Starflower have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 18 Starflower has units with air conditioning.
