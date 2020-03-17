All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 12 2019 at 2:05 AM

18 Pleasonton

18 Pleasonton · No Longer Available
Location

18 Pleasonton, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This beautiful single family home has it all! Located in the Northwood Classic community in the award wining Irvine School District. Very nice floor plan with a formal dining room, living room and a cozy family room! Airy and bright. Inside laundry room direct access to 2-car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom; dual sinks and walk-in shower in master bath. Home is move in ready (painted, cleaned and shampooed). Walking distance to Community Parks and Swimming Pool/Spa, Heritage Library, Schools, Shopping and minutes to the HWY 5.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Pleasonton have any available units?
18 Pleasonton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Pleasonton have?
Some of 18 Pleasonton's amenities include on-site laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Pleasonton currently offering any rent specials?
18 Pleasonton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Pleasonton pet-friendly?
No, 18 Pleasonton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 18 Pleasonton offer parking?
Yes, 18 Pleasonton offers parking.
Does 18 Pleasonton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Pleasonton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Pleasonton have a pool?
Yes, 18 Pleasonton has a pool.
Does 18 Pleasonton have accessible units?
No, 18 Pleasonton does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Pleasonton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Pleasonton has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Pleasonton have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Pleasonton does not have units with air conditioning.
