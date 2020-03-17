18 Pleasonton

Amenities

This beautiful single family home has it all! Located in the Northwood Classic community in the award wining Irvine School District. Very nice floor plan with a formal dining room, living room and a cozy family room! Airy and bright. Inside laundry room direct access to 2-car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs. Walk-in closet in the master bedroom; dual sinks and walk-in shower in master bath. Home is move in ready (painted, cleaned and shampooed). Walking distance to Community Parks and Swimming Pool/Spa, Heritage Library, Schools, Shopping and minutes to the HWY 5.