Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
18 Duet
Last updated June 16 2019 at 9:23 AM

18 Duet

18 Duet · No Longer Available
Location

18 Duet, Irvine, CA 92603
Quail Hill

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
gym
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
tennis court
18 Duet Available 07/01/19 Quail Hill 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home - Immaculate Turnkey Home located in Quail Ridge. Master suite features, walk in closet and ceiling fan. Wood flooring through-out first floor. Living/family room with built-in media center and ceiling fan. Entertain in your own private patio. Plantation Shutters through out . Lots of garage storage. Custom closets in all bedrooms. Enjoy resort style amenities. Walk to school, parks, pools, spas, barbecue areas, amphitheater, fitness center, sport field, basketball courts, tennis courts, tot lots, shopping & dining. Minutes away from the beautiful Laguna Beach as well as Orange County's entertainment center the Irvine Spectrum.

Please email Tahnee with Interest or to set up a showing @ Tahnee@OlympiaCorp.net
714-837-0308

(RLNE4924957)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Duet have any available units?
18 Duet doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 18 Duet have?
Some of 18 Duet's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Duet currently offering any rent specials?
18 Duet is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Duet pet-friendly?
Yes, 18 Duet is pet friendly.
Does 18 Duet offer parking?
Yes, 18 Duet offers parking.
Does 18 Duet have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Duet does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Duet have a pool?
Yes, 18 Duet has a pool.
Does 18 Duet have accessible units?
No, 18 Duet does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Duet have units with dishwashers?
No, 18 Duet does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Duet have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Duet does not have units with air conditioning.
