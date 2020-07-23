Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage walk in closets gym

Unit Amenities ceiling fan hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities basketball court gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly tennis court

18 Duet Available 07/01/19 Quail Hill 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath home - Immaculate Turnkey Home located in Quail Ridge. Master suite features, walk in closet and ceiling fan. Wood flooring through-out first floor. Living/family room with built-in media center and ceiling fan. Entertain in your own private patio. Plantation Shutters through out . Lots of garage storage. Custom closets in all bedrooms. Enjoy resort style amenities. Walk to school, parks, pools, spas, barbecue areas, amphitheater, fitness center, sport field, basketball courts, tennis courts, tot lots, shopping & dining. Minutes away from the beautiful Laguna Beach as well as Orange County's entertainment center the Irvine Spectrum.



Please email Tahnee with Interest or to set up a showing @ Tahnee@OlympiaCorp.net

714-837-0308



(RLNE4924957)