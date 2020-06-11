All apartments in Irvine
174 Stanford Court
174 Stanford Court

174 Stanford Court · No Longer Available
Location

174 Stanford Court, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

Walking distance to UC Irvine, fully furnished three bedrooms three full bathrooms with mostly brand new furniture, including 65 inch Samsung Curved 4K TV, new bluetooth speaker connected to the TV, Mid-Century Modern sofa, accent chairs, carpet, modern designer dining desks, 1b1b bedroom with your own bathroom downstairs available. $1100 per month, plus 1 third of utilities (including fast internet, water, electricity, gas, trash, free Youtube TV and HBO go, Amazon TV on the TV, and typically around $50 per month)

3. Walking distance to UC Irvine
4. Fully furnished with mostly brand new furniture, including 65 inch Samsung Curved 4K TV, new bluetooth speaker connected to the TV, Mid-Century Modern sofa, accent chairs, carpet, modern designer dining desks
5. Your room is furnished, including full size platform bed, full size memory foam mattress, and desk and bookshelf and closet
6. Small private yard
7. Swimming pools and tennis courts in the community
Looking for a roommate for the third room, preferably a working professional guy/researcher/graduate student/student.
Requirement:
1. Stable income to pay rent
2. Always clean up after yourself, especially in commonly shared area like kitchen and living room
3. Quiet after 1130pm on work days since both other roommates work regular hours 9~6
Please let me know if you have any questions

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 174 Stanford Court have any available units?
174 Stanford Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 174 Stanford Court have?
Some of 174 Stanford Court's amenities include pool, tennis court, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 174 Stanford Court currently offering any rent specials?
174 Stanford Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 174 Stanford Court pet-friendly?
No, 174 Stanford Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 174 Stanford Court offer parking?
No, 174 Stanford Court does not offer parking.
Does 174 Stanford Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 174 Stanford Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 174 Stanford Court have a pool?
Yes, 174 Stanford Court has a pool.
Does 174 Stanford Court have accessible units?
No, 174 Stanford Court does not have accessible units.
Does 174 Stanford Court have units with dishwashers?
No, 174 Stanford Court does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 174 Stanford Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 174 Stanford Court does not have units with air conditioning.
