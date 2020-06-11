174 Stanford Court

Amenities

pool tennis court internet access furnished carpet

Unit Amenities carpet furnished Property Amenities pool internet access tennis court

Walking distance to UC Irvine, fully furnished three bedrooms three full bathrooms with mostly brand new furniture, including 65 inch Samsung Curved 4K TV, new bluetooth speaker connected to the TV, Mid-Century Modern sofa, accent chairs, carpet, modern designer dining desks, 1b1b bedroom with your own bathroom downstairs available. $1100 per month, plus 1 third of utilities (including fast internet, water, electricity, gas, trash, free Youtube TV and HBO go, Amazon TV on the TV, and typically around $50 per month)



3. Walking distance to UC Irvine

4. Fully furnished with mostly brand new furniture, including 65 inch Samsung Curved 4K TV, new bluetooth speaker connected to the TV, Mid-Century Modern sofa, accent chairs, carpet, modern designer dining desks

5. Your room is furnished, including full size platform bed, full size memory foam mattress, and desk and bookshelf and closet

6. Small private yard

7. Swimming pools and tennis courts in the community

Looking for a roommate for the third room, preferably a working professional guy/researcher/graduate student/student.

Requirement:

1. Stable income to pay rent

2. Always clean up after yourself, especially in commonly shared area like kitchen and living room

3. Quiet after 1130pm on work days since both other roommates work regular hours 9~6

Please let me know if you have any questions