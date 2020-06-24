All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 17346 Rosewood.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
17346 Rosewood
Last updated July 19 2019 at 3:21 AM

17346 Rosewood

17346 Rosewood · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

17346 Rosewood, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Beautifully remodeled single story patio home in University Park. Upgraded kitchen granite counter top, newer appliances such as micro oven and stove. Both remodeled bathrooms such as showers, bath tubs, sinks, and toilets. Wood flooring throughout and easy to maintain. Huge living room/dining room are combined. Large master suite and 2 other bedrooms are spacious. newer vertical bliends. Direct access to over sized 2-car garage. Low maintained 2 side of patios. Best association facilities includes acres of lighted greenbelt, 2 pool complexes, BBQ, and playgrounds. Across from shopping, great schools, Strawberry Farms Golf Club, and transportation. Just walking distance to the Rancho Middle School and a short bike ride from the University Park Elementary School. This neighborhood is surrounded by walking trails and green belts.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17346 Rosewood have any available units?
17346 Rosewood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17346 Rosewood have?
Some of 17346 Rosewood's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17346 Rosewood currently offering any rent specials?
17346 Rosewood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17346 Rosewood pet-friendly?
No, 17346 Rosewood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17346 Rosewood offer parking?
Yes, 17346 Rosewood offers parking.
Does 17346 Rosewood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17346 Rosewood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17346 Rosewood have a pool?
Yes, 17346 Rosewood has a pool.
Does 17346 Rosewood have accessible units?
No, 17346 Rosewood does not have accessible units.
Does 17346 Rosewood have units with dishwashers?
No, 17346 Rosewood does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17346 Rosewood have units with air conditioning?
No, 17346 Rosewood does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Studio vs. 1 Bedroom Apartments – Which is Right For You?
The Best Cities for Singles 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
The Royce
3333 Michelson Drive
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology