17346 Rosewood

Beautifully remodeled single story patio home in University Park. Upgraded kitchen granite counter top, newer appliances such as micro oven and stove. Both remodeled bathrooms such as showers, bath tubs, sinks, and toilets. Wood flooring throughout and easy to maintain. Huge living room/dining room are combined. Large master suite and 2 other bedrooms are spacious. newer vertical bliends. Direct access to over sized 2-car garage. Low maintained 2 side of patios. Best association facilities includes acres of lighted greenbelt, 2 pool complexes, BBQ, and playgrounds. Across from shopping, great schools, Strawberry Farms Golf Club, and transportation. Just walking distance to the Rancho Middle School and a short bike ride from the University Park Elementary School. This neighborhood is surrounded by walking trails and green belts.