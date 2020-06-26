173 Stallion

Amenities

dishwasher garage recently renovated microwave carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher microwave range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

RARE FIND LARGE YARD in Orchard Hills! Come check out its beautifully landscaped backyard that is perfect for gathering or just relaxing your mind. This comfy detached condo offers 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms including a main floor bedroom with en-suit bathroom. Master bedroom and two other secondary bedrooms on the upper level. Plantation shutters throughout out the house. Porcelain tile flooring on first floor and upgraded carpet on the second floor. Its prime location, quite and private. Enjoy city view when you drive/walk in the neighborhood. Award winning schools.