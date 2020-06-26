All apartments in Irvine
173 Stallion

173 Stallion · No Longer Available
Location

173 Stallion, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
range
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
RARE FIND LARGE YARD in Orchard Hills! Come check out its beautifully landscaped backyard that is perfect for gathering or just relaxing your mind. This comfy detached condo offers 4 bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms including a main floor bedroom with en-suit bathroom. Master bedroom and two other secondary bedrooms on the upper level. Plantation shutters throughout out the house. Porcelain tile flooring on first floor and upgraded carpet on the second floor. Its prime location, quite and private. Enjoy city view when you drive/walk in the neighborhood. Award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 173 Stallion have any available units?
173 Stallion doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 173 Stallion have?
Some of 173 Stallion's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 173 Stallion currently offering any rent specials?
173 Stallion is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 173 Stallion pet-friendly?
No, 173 Stallion is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 173 Stallion offer parking?
Yes, 173 Stallion offers parking.
Does 173 Stallion have units with washers and dryers?
No, 173 Stallion does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 173 Stallion have a pool?
No, 173 Stallion does not have a pool.
Does 173 Stallion have accessible units?
No, 173 Stallion does not have accessible units.
Does 173 Stallion have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 173 Stallion has units with dishwashers.
Does 173 Stallion have units with air conditioning?
No, 173 Stallion does not have units with air conditioning.
