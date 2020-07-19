All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 172 Augustine.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
172 Augustine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

172 Augustine

172 Augustine · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

172 Augustine, Irvine, CA 92618
Irvine Spectrum

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Please call Maria for showings 714-795-7036.

Brand new home with 4 Beds, 3.5 Baths! Open concept floor plan with gourmet kitchen overlooking the living room. Kitchen with gorgeous quartz counters, stainless steel appliances and island! Living room with vaulted ceiling and statement chandelier. Folding patio doors opens the entire living room up to the private courtyard. One bedroom and a full bath downstairs with access to the private courtyard. The master bedroom and second upstairs bedroom comes with walk-in closets. Tank-less water heater. Laundry room. Direct-access 2-car garage. The association offers swimming pools, children's playground, barbecue and picnic areas, sports courts, and walking trails. Cypress Village is near business, retail and entertainments destinations.

NO PETS.

Please apply at: https://www.rpmcoast.com/search-rentals/

Move In Costs:
One months rent
Deposit equal to one months rent
$225 one time move in/move out inspection fee
Tenant liability insurance required: tenant to provide proof of policy, or use our vendor at $12.50/mo

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,400, Application Fee: $49, Security Deposit: $3,600, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Dogs not allowed
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 172 Augustine have any available units?
172 Augustine doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 172 Augustine have?
Some of 172 Augustine's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 172 Augustine currently offering any rent specials?
172 Augustine is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 172 Augustine pet-friendly?
Yes, 172 Augustine is pet friendly.
Does 172 Augustine offer parking?
Yes, 172 Augustine offers parking.
Does 172 Augustine have units with washers and dryers?
No, 172 Augustine does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 172 Augustine have a pool?
Yes, 172 Augustine has a pool.
Does 172 Augustine have accessible units?
No, 172 Augustine does not have accessible units.
Does 172 Augustine have units with dishwashers?
No, 172 Augustine does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 172 Augustine have units with air conditioning?
No, 172 Augustine does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Astoria at Central Park West
401 Rockefeller
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Camden Main And Jamboree
2801 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Avalon Irvine
2777 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
The Carlyle
18880 Douglas
Irvine, CA 92612

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Pet Friendly Places
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CALake Forest, CAWhittier, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology