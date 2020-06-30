All apartments in Irvine
171 Elkhorn

Location

171 Elkhorn, Irvine, CA 92618
Portola Springs

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
new construction
stainless steel
pool
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
pool
hot tub
new construction
Brand new detached 4 bedroom townhouse in Portola Spring. It is Celeste 4X floor plan with high ceiling and downstairs bedroom. Rarely on the market. Sunny and bright home with wood floor on the first floor. A loft area on the second floor. All new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Walking Distance to the Community Center, Resort-caliber Pool and Spa, Trails, and Award winning Portola Elementary School. Must See Beautiful NEW Home in the resort style master-planned community of Portola Springs in Irvine.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 171 Elkhorn have any available units?
171 Elkhorn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 171 Elkhorn have?
Some of 171 Elkhorn's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and new construction. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 171 Elkhorn currently offering any rent specials?
171 Elkhorn is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 171 Elkhorn pet-friendly?
No, 171 Elkhorn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 171 Elkhorn offer parking?
No, 171 Elkhorn does not offer parking.
Does 171 Elkhorn have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 171 Elkhorn offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 171 Elkhorn have a pool?
Yes, 171 Elkhorn has a pool.
Does 171 Elkhorn have accessible units?
No, 171 Elkhorn does not have accessible units.
Does 171 Elkhorn have units with dishwashers?
No, 171 Elkhorn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 171 Elkhorn have units with air conditioning?
No, 171 Elkhorn does not have units with air conditioning.

