171 Elkhorn

in unit laundry hardwood floors new construction stainless steel pool clubhouse

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse pool hot tub new construction

Brand new detached 4 bedroom townhouse in Portola Spring. It is Celeste 4X floor plan with high ceiling and downstairs bedroom. Rarely on the market. Sunny and bright home with wood floor on the first floor. A loft area on the second floor. All new stainless steel appliances including refrigerator, washer and dryer. Walking Distance to the Community Center, Resort-caliber Pool and Spa, Trails, and Award winning Portola Elementary School. Must See Beautiful NEW Home in the resort style master-planned community of Portola Springs in Irvine.