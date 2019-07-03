All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:04 AM

1708 Timberwood

1708 Timberwood · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Timberwood, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
range
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
2 bed 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse with spacious floor plan located in prestigious Northwood Pointe. Beautiful living room with high ceiling and fireplace. Attached 2 car garage. Laminate wood floor through out. Quartz counter top in the kitchen. Gorgeous master suite with large walk-in closet. Second bedroom also with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Built-in tech workstation and lots of cabinet spaces. Gated community. Walking distance to Canyon View Elementary School. Award winning schools.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Timberwood have any available units?
1708 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1708 Timberwood have?
Some of 1708 Timberwood's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Timberwood pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Timberwood is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1708 Timberwood offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Timberwood offers parking.
Does 1708 Timberwood have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Timberwood does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Timberwood have a pool?
No, 1708 Timberwood does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Timberwood have accessible units?
No, 1708 Timberwood does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Timberwood have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Timberwood has units with dishwashers.
Does 1708 Timberwood have units with air conditioning?
No, 1708 Timberwood does not have units with air conditioning.
