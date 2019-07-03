2 bed 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse with spacious floor plan located in prestigious Northwood Pointe. Beautiful living room with high ceiling and fireplace. Attached 2 car garage. Laminate wood floor through out. Quartz counter top in the kitchen. Gorgeous master suite with large walk-in closet. Second bedroom also with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Built-in tech workstation and lots of cabinet spaces. Gated community. Walking distance to Canyon View Elementary School. Award winning schools.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1708 Timberwood have any available units?
1708 Timberwood doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1708 Timberwood have?
Some of 1708 Timberwood's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Timberwood currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Timberwood is not currently offering any rent specials.