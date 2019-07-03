1708 Timberwood

Amenities

hardwood floors dishwasher garage walk in closets fireplace microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave range walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

2 bed 2.5 bath 2 story townhouse with spacious floor plan located in prestigious Northwood Pointe. Beautiful living room with high ceiling and fireplace. Attached 2 car garage. Laminate wood floor through out. Quartz counter top in the kitchen. Gorgeous master suite with large walk-in closet. Second bedroom also with walk-in closet and en-suite bathroom. Built-in tech workstation and lots of cabinet spaces. Gated community. Walking distance to Canyon View Elementary School. Award winning schools.