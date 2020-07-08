170 Nature Walk

Amenities

Gorgeous home in the Village of Portola Springs, city of Irvine. Model perfect townhouse crafted in 2018, features an ideal open concept floor plan. Highly sought after approx.1,870 sq ft. home, features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom with a LOFT and laundry room on the second floor. First floor has fabulous living area, powder room, large Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded built in appliances, recessed lighting. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in living room and side patio. House has 2 attached car garage. Premium location just steps away from community parks, pools, Tennis courts, and walking /biking/ hiking trails. Award winning Irvine Schools within short distance.