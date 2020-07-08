All apartments in Irvine
170 Nature Walk
Last updated July 11 2019 at 3:12 AM

170 Nature Walk

170 Nature Walk · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Location

170 Nature Walk, Irvine, CA 92618
Oak Creek

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
new construction
tennis court
Gorgeous home in the Village of Portola Springs, city of Irvine. Model perfect townhouse crafted in 2018, features an ideal open concept floor plan. Highly sought after approx.1,870 sq ft. home, features 3 bedrooms and 3.5 bathroom with a LOFT and laundry room on the second floor. First floor has fabulous living area, powder room, large Gourmet Kitchen with upgraded built in appliances, recessed lighting. Enjoy entertaining family and friends in living room and side patio. House has 2 attached car garage. Premium location just steps away from community parks, pools, Tennis courts, and walking /biking/ hiking trails. Award winning Irvine Schools within short distance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 170 Nature Walk have any available units?
170 Nature Walk doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 170 Nature Walk have?
Some of 170 Nature Walk's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 170 Nature Walk currently offering any rent specials?
170 Nature Walk is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 170 Nature Walk pet-friendly?
No, 170 Nature Walk is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 170 Nature Walk offer parking?
Yes, 170 Nature Walk offers parking.
Does 170 Nature Walk have units with washers and dryers?
No, 170 Nature Walk does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 170 Nature Walk have a pool?
Yes, 170 Nature Walk has a pool.
Does 170 Nature Walk have accessible units?
No, 170 Nature Walk does not have accessible units.
Does 170 Nature Walk have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 170 Nature Walk has units with dishwashers.
Does 170 Nature Walk have units with air conditioning?
No, 170 Nature Walk does not have units with air conditioning.

