Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities pool bbq/grill garage guest suite media room tennis court

17 New Dawn Available 02/02/19 Beautiful Home For Lease In Northwood Pointe - PECTACULAR home designed by Taylor Woodrow in gated RoseGate Community of Northwood Pointe. Beautifully upgraded home, 4 car garages (2 car separated) w/ cabinets & epoxy floor. 20ft high vaulted ceiling in living & dining areas. Custom window treatment throughout the home. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout downstairs except bedroom. Downstairs guest suite w/full bath. Formal dining area has French door lead to cozy court yard. BIG family room w/built-in media center, fireplace, ceiling fan, and panoramic glass folding doors leads to California Room. Spacious kitchen with island, beautiful cabinets, 6 burners Viking cook top, double ovens, microwave, and built-in refrigerator. 2 upstairs bedrooms w/own full bath. Huge master suite w/retreat and built-in media center. BIG BONUS ROOM with built-in media center. Library niche w/custom woodwork. Entertaining backyard with built-in BBQ, and California Room. Walk to award winning Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High Schools. Community amenities include Citrus GLEN Tennis Center, Meadowood Swim Center, private access to Hicks Canyon Hiking Trail***. MUST SEE to fully appreciate ALL extras this home has to offer



