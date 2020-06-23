All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17 New Dawn

17 New Dawn · No Longer Available
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

17 New Dawn, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
guest suite
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pool
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
media room
tennis court
17 New Dawn Available 02/02/19 Beautiful Home For Lease In Northwood Pointe - PECTACULAR home designed by Taylor Woodrow in gated RoseGate Community of Northwood Pointe. Beautifully upgraded home, 4 car garages (2 car separated) w/ cabinets & epoxy floor. 20ft high vaulted ceiling in living & dining areas. Custom window treatment throughout the home. Beautiful hardwood floor throughout downstairs except bedroom. Downstairs guest suite w/full bath. Formal dining area has French door lead to cozy court yard. BIG family room w/built-in media center, fireplace, ceiling fan, and panoramic glass folding doors leads to California Room. Spacious kitchen with island, beautiful cabinets, 6 burners Viking cook top, double ovens, microwave, and built-in refrigerator. 2 upstairs bedrooms w/own full bath. Huge master suite w/retreat and built-in media center. BIG BONUS ROOM with built-in media center. Library niche w/custom woodwork. Entertaining backyard with built-in BBQ, and California Room. Walk to award winning Canyon View Elementary and Northwood High Schools. Community amenities include Citrus GLEN Tennis Center, Meadowood Swim Center, private access to Hicks Canyon Hiking Trail***. MUST SEE to fully appreciate ALL extras this home has to offer

(RLNE4610567)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 New Dawn have any available units?
17 New Dawn doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 17 New Dawn have?
Some of 17 New Dawn's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 New Dawn currently offering any rent specials?
17 New Dawn isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 New Dawn pet-friendly?
No, 17 New Dawn is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 17 New Dawn offer parking?
Yes, 17 New Dawn does offer parking.
Does 17 New Dawn have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 New Dawn does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 New Dawn have a pool?
Yes, 17 New Dawn has a pool.
Does 17 New Dawn have accessible units?
No, 17 New Dawn does not have accessible units.
Does 17 New Dawn have units with dishwashers?
No, 17 New Dawn does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 17 New Dawn have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 New Dawn does not have units with air conditioning.
