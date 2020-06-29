167 Rhapsody

Amenities

Move in Ready all FURNISHED wonderful 4 bedroom 3 Bath DETACHED home in the highly sought after community of Woodbury in Irvine. Fireplace and built speakers in the living room, open dining area and kitchen featuring a large island, tons of counter space and a great pantry. Main floor bedroom and bathroom downstairs, great for guests or extended family. Two roomy secondary bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with office/sitting area, Juliet balcony and master bathroom featuring two sinks, soaking tub, separate shower, spacious counters and huge walk-in closet. Relaxing low maintenance patio yard, with outside gas connection for barbecue, two car garage, plenty of storage space. Quaint neighborhood with award winning Irvine Schools. Numerous HOA amenities including pools, parks, basketball, tennis courts and more. Walking distance to the Woodbury Town Center, with numerous shops, restaurants, grocery-stores & more.