164 willowbend

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage tennis court

A contemporary detached home was build on 2014 the newest master-planned community in Parkside. Hardwood floor through out all house . one bedroom down, 3 bedrooms and a loft upstairs.Brand new kitchen with granite counter top, cabinets and appliances. 2 car garage with epoxy floor. Designed the landscape for family party, BBQ and fountain in back yard, a lot fruit trees, big patio open. This is best location for walking distance to the University Park Elementary, rancho San Joaquin Middle School , University High School is within the attendance boundary. Community pools, tennis courts, play grounds and parks. Library nearby too. The neighborhood is quiet and serene only have 57 house around. It is convenient to highway, beach, airport. An ideal place to live with family.