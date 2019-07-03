All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:20 PM

164 willowbend

164 Willowbend · No Longer Available
Location

164 Willowbend, Irvine, CA 92612
University Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
tennis court
A contemporary detached home was build on 2014 the newest master-planned community in Parkside. Hardwood floor through out all house . one bedroom down, 3 bedrooms and a loft upstairs.Brand new kitchen with granite counter top, cabinets and appliances. 2 car garage with epoxy floor. Designed the landscape for family party, BBQ and fountain in back yard, a lot fruit trees, big patio open. This is best location for walking distance to the University Park Elementary, rancho San Joaquin Middle School , University High School is within the attendance boundary. Community pools, tennis courts, play grounds and parks. Library nearby too. The neighborhood is quiet and serene only have 57 house around. It is convenient to highway, beach, airport. An ideal place to live with family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 164 willowbend have any available units?
164 willowbend doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 164 willowbend have?
Some of 164 willowbend's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 164 willowbend currently offering any rent specials?
164 willowbend is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 164 willowbend pet-friendly?
No, 164 willowbend is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 164 willowbend offer parking?
Yes, 164 willowbend offers parking.
Does 164 willowbend have units with washers and dryers?
No, 164 willowbend does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 164 willowbend have a pool?
Yes, 164 willowbend has a pool.
Does 164 willowbend have accessible units?
No, 164 willowbend does not have accessible units.
Does 164 willowbend have units with dishwashers?
No, 164 willowbend does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 164 willowbend have units with air conditioning?
No, 164 willowbend does not have units with air conditioning.
