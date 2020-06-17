All apartments in Irvine
163 Linda Vista
Last updated June 12 2020 at 6:23 PM

163 Linda Vista

163 Linda Vista · (949) 501-0189
Location

163 Linda Vista, Irvine, CA 92618

Price and availability

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$5,000

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 2667 sqft

Amenities

This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + Loft /3 bath home located within the gated community of Barcelona in the heart of Irvine contemporary living. This wonderful home features a beautiful Gourmet Kitchen that includes Quartz Counters, Walk-in Pantry, Built in Stainless Steel KitchenAid Appliances complete with Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, 6 Burner Stovetop & Oven. You will also enjoy magnificent panoramic doors that allow you the indoor/outdoor living space which enriches your day to day living or entertaining space. This home is located within the celebrated University High school boundary area and within close proximity to the fabulous Spectrum shopping and entertainment area. You will enjoy a private junior Olympic pool and spa in this very intimate neighborhood. Easy access to 5/405/133 freeways and minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and the Los Olivos Shopping Center.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 163 Linda Vista have any available units?
163 Linda Vista has a unit available for $5,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 163 Linda Vista have?
Some of 163 Linda Vista's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 163 Linda Vista currently offering any rent specials?
163 Linda Vista isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 163 Linda Vista pet-friendly?
No, 163 Linda Vista is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 163 Linda Vista offer parking?
No, 163 Linda Vista does not offer parking.
Does 163 Linda Vista have units with washers and dryers?
No, 163 Linda Vista does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 163 Linda Vista have a pool?
Yes, 163 Linda Vista has a pool.
Does 163 Linda Vista have accessible units?
No, 163 Linda Vista does not have accessible units.
Does 163 Linda Vista have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 163 Linda Vista has units with dishwashers.
Does 163 Linda Vista have units with air conditioning?
No, 163 Linda Vista does not have units with air conditioning.
