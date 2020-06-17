163 Linda Vista

Amenities

This Gorgeous 4 Bedroom + Loft /3 bath home located within the gated community of Barcelona in the heart of Irvine contemporary living. This wonderful home features a beautiful Gourmet Kitchen that includes Quartz Counters, Walk-in Pantry, Built in Stainless Steel KitchenAid Appliances complete with Refrigerator, Microwave, Dishwasher, 6 Burner Stovetop & Oven. You will also enjoy magnificent panoramic doors that allow you the indoor/outdoor living space which enriches your day to day living or entertaining space. This home is located within the celebrated University High school boundary area and within close proximity to the fabulous Spectrum shopping and entertainment area. You will enjoy a private junior Olympic pool and spa in this very intimate neighborhood. Easy access to 5/405/133 freeways and minutes from the Irvine Spectrum and the Los Olivos Shopping Center.