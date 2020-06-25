161 Stanford Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave refrigerator Property Amenities carport parking pool garage tennis court

Overlooks beautiful large greenbelt. Two story townhouse. Light & bright. Cathedral ceilings at living room with cozy fire place. One car garage attached and one carport at front of the unit. Nice size back yard is very quiet & private. New plank floor (looks like wood floors) through out downstairs. New buit in microwave. Spacious utility room. Newer A/C. Refrigerator is included with out warranty. Enjoy association pool/tennis. park, etc. Excellent Irvine Schools (Uni-high school district) Fresh interior paint.