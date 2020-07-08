All apartments in Irvine
Find more places like 16 Stonewall.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irvine, CA
/
16 Stonewall
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

16 Stonewall

16 Stonewall · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irvine
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16 Stonewall, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
air conditioning
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
clubhouse
fire pit
parking
garage
hot tub
tennis court
This spectacular Northwood home is as detailed as it is rare. Almost 2000 square feet all on a single level, located on a quiet cul-de-sac, with 3 car garage, ample storage. Low to no maintenance landscaping. With 4 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, new paint, new vinyl flooring in kitchen living and dining room, new carpet in bedrooms. Newer central furnace and A/C, granite counter tops, recessed lights, elegantly detailed finish carpentry, brushed nickel lever hardware and dual pane, double etched marginal grid windows. Although Stonewall is adjacent to Northwood Community Center for picnics, classes, playing soccer or tennis, your own private backyard has some wonderful features for entertaining as well. Huge covered patio with multiple seating areas to relax in, you can unwind in your private spa, warm by your fire pit or enjoy tending to your colorful orange, grapefruit and lemon trees. With easy care artificial turf and solar electric panels you will also be environmentally conscious.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Stonewall have any available units?
16 Stonewall doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Stonewall have?
Some of 16 Stonewall's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Stonewall currently offering any rent specials?
16 Stonewall is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Stonewall pet-friendly?
No, 16 Stonewall is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Stonewall offer parking?
Yes, 16 Stonewall offers parking.
Does 16 Stonewall have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Stonewall does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Stonewall have a pool?
No, 16 Stonewall does not have a pool.
Does 16 Stonewall have accessible units?
No, 16 Stonewall does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Stonewall have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Stonewall has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Stonewall have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Stonewall has units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Toscana
35 Via Lucca
Irvine, CA 92612
Fusion
17321 Murphy Ave
Irvine, CA 92614
Main Street Village Apartments
2555 Main St
Irvine, CA 92614
Elements
1000 Elements Way
Irvine, CA 92612
The Alton
2501 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606
Rize Irvine Apartments
1100 Synergy
Irvine, CA 92614
Skyloft
2700 Main Street
Irvine, CA 92614
Calypso Apartments and Lofts
2801 Alton Pkwy
Irvine, CA 92606

Similar Pages

Irvine 1 BedroomsIrvine 2 Bedrooms
Irvine 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsIrvine Apartments with Parking
Irvine Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CAPasadena, CA
Huntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CACosta Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CA
West Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAChino Hills, CAUpland, CADowney, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Irvine Business ComplexWoodbridge
Westpark
Rancho San Joaquin

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-IrvineConcordia University-Irvine
Irvine Valley CollegeBrandman University
California Institute of Technology