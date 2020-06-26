16 Scripps Aisle

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage

This Townhome located in the Gated Community ( Oxford Court ) in City of Irvine. End Unit, enjoy brightness. great location walking distance to the UCI. there are two bedrooms plus a BIG LOFT good for study room or home office. almost 1700 sf. the kitchen has remodeled couple years ago, newer appliances with newer granite countertop, plantation shutter window cover, newer dual pan windows. Newer AC. family room with high ceiling & fireplace very spacious & cozy home. two car garage, one attached to the unit. the other one near the house. the high school is University High School, the community provided swimming pool, walk to the Mason Park. washer, dryer & refrigerator included.