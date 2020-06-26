All apartments in Irvine
16 Scripps Aisle

16 Scripps Aisle · No Longer Available
Location

16 Scripps Aisle, Irvine, CA 92612
University Town Center

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
This Townhome located in the Gated Community ( Oxford Court ) in City of Irvine. End Unit, enjoy brightness. great location walking distance to the UCI. there are two bedrooms plus a BIG LOFT good for study room or home office. almost 1700 sf. the kitchen has remodeled couple years ago, newer appliances with newer granite countertop, plantation shutter window cover, newer dual pan windows. Newer AC. family room with high ceiling & fireplace very spacious & cozy home. two car garage, one attached to the unit. the other one near the house. the high school is University High School, the community provided swimming pool, walk to the Mason Park. washer, dryer & refrigerator included.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Scripps Aisle have any available units?
16 Scripps Aisle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Scripps Aisle have?
Some of 16 Scripps Aisle's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Scripps Aisle currently offering any rent specials?
16 Scripps Aisle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Scripps Aisle pet-friendly?
No, 16 Scripps Aisle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Scripps Aisle offer parking?
Yes, 16 Scripps Aisle offers parking.
Does 16 Scripps Aisle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16 Scripps Aisle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Scripps Aisle have a pool?
Yes, 16 Scripps Aisle has a pool.
Does 16 Scripps Aisle have accessible units?
No, 16 Scripps Aisle does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Scripps Aisle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Scripps Aisle has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Scripps Aisle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 16 Scripps Aisle has units with air conditioning.
