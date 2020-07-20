16 Ellistone

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking playground pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Beautiful home in desirable gated Bella Rosa community of Northpark Square on a quiet interior location. Perfect floor plan with one bedroom and bath downstairs. Living room with fireplace, custom built-in shelves, plantation shutters, and plush carpeting. Hardwood floor in entry, dining area, downstairs hallway, and the kitchen. Kitchen has Island, walk-in pantry, upgraded countertop, backsplash and French door to the patio. The upstairs master bedroom has an office with a built-in wall unit. Mater bath has a tub, shower, room and a walk-in closet. Two car garage with direct access to the inside of the home. The associations offer Pools, Spa, BBQ area, basket court, toddler playground, and picnic areas. The neighborhood is close to schools, freeway, shops, restaurants and Tustin Market Place. This house will be the best choice for you!