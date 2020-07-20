All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 4 2019 at 2:03 AM

16 Ellistone

16 Ellistone · No Longer Available
Location

16 Ellistone, Irvine, CA 92602
Northpark Square

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Beautiful home in desirable gated Bella Rosa community of Northpark Square on a quiet interior location. Perfect floor plan with one bedroom and bath downstairs. Living room with fireplace, custom built-in shelves, plantation shutters, and plush carpeting. Hardwood floor in entry, dining area, downstairs hallway, and the kitchen. Kitchen has Island, walk-in pantry, upgraded countertop, backsplash and French door to the patio. The upstairs master bedroom has an office with a built-in wall unit. Mater bath has a tub, shower, room and a walk-in closet. Two car garage with direct access to the inside of the home. The associations offer Pools, Spa, BBQ area, basket court, toddler playground, and picnic areas. The neighborhood is close to schools, freeway, shops, restaurants and Tustin Market Place. This house will be the best choice for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16 Ellistone have any available units?
16 Ellistone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 16 Ellistone have?
Some of 16 Ellistone's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16 Ellistone currently offering any rent specials?
16 Ellistone is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16 Ellistone pet-friendly?
No, 16 Ellistone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 16 Ellistone offer parking?
Yes, 16 Ellistone offers parking.
Does 16 Ellistone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16 Ellistone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16 Ellistone have a pool?
Yes, 16 Ellistone has a pool.
Does 16 Ellistone have accessible units?
No, 16 Ellistone does not have accessible units.
Does 16 Ellistone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16 Ellistone has units with dishwashers.
Does 16 Ellistone have units with air conditioning?
No, 16 Ellistone does not have units with air conditioning.
