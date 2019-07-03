157 Linda Vista

Amenities

Modern upgraded premium corner lot home in brand new and gated Barcelona. Feel the stress melt away coming home to this tranquil 4 Bed + 3 Full Bath in the Irvine Spectrum's only SFR community. Open floor plan with 10" volume ceilings, custom indoor/outdoor tile + panoramic sliding glass doors and a downstairs bedroom/office. Gourmet kitchen features KitchenAid stainless steel appliance package, farmhouse sink + walk-in pantry. Plantation shutters throughout, spa like master bath with soaking tub, separate shower + dual vanity sinks. Smart Home controls by Lutron Lighting Home Automation System, Honeywell Thermostat + LiftMaster garage equipped for Amazon Deliveries. Level 2 EV Charger Ready to accommodate your Tesla or other Electric Vehicle. Energy Efficient whole house fan + tankless water heater. Access to the private Barcelona Park with resort style pool, spa and BBQ. Located within the award winning Irvine School Disctrict including University High School. The peaceful setting will have you believe you're miles away - while located in Irvine's City Center near the Los Olivos Marketplace with Whole Foods Market + close to trails, parks, entertainment and Laguna Beach.