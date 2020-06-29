All apartments in Irvine
156 Mongoose

156 Mongoose · No Longer Available
Location

156 Mongoose, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
hot tub
Beautiful rooftop patio home with panoramic views is situated in the quiet and convenient Irvine Beacon Park area. A large kitchen island plus stainless steel appliances provide extra comfort to you and your family. Three-minute walk to Beacon Park Elementary School (K-8). Close to restaurants, entertainment, and shopping centers. Please come and make it your home. You will enjoy Beacon Park resort-style amenities such as pools, sports facilities, a central park with spa, kids playgrounds

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 156 Mongoose have any available units?
156 Mongoose doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 156 Mongoose have?
Some of 156 Mongoose's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 156 Mongoose currently offering any rent specials?
156 Mongoose is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 156 Mongoose pet-friendly?
No, 156 Mongoose is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 156 Mongoose offer parking?
Yes, 156 Mongoose offers parking.
Does 156 Mongoose have units with washers and dryers?
No, 156 Mongoose does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 156 Mongoose have a pool?
Yes, 156 Mongoose has a pool.
Does 156 Mongoose have accessible units?
No, 156 Mongoose does not have accessible units.
Does 156 Mongoose have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 156 Mongoose has units with dishwashers.
Does 156 Mongoose have units with air conditioning?
No, 156 Mongoose does not have units with air conditioning.
