156 Mongoose

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel pool playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool hot tub

Beautiful rooftop patio home with panoramic views is situated in the quiet and convenient Irvine Beacon Park area. A large kitchen island plus stainless steel appliances provide extra comfort to you and your family. Three-minute walk to Beacon Park Elementary School (K-8). Close to restaurants, entertainment, and shopping centers. Please come and make it your home. You will enjoy Beacon Park resort-style amenities such as pools, sports facilities, a central park with spa, kids playgrounds