155 Oval Rd

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

A cozy condominium with new interior set with a hint of modern style. Very safe neighborhood close to the I-5 Freeway. Just minutes drive to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport, and the beaches!

Place has a nice little backyard, garage, tile flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher, and clothes washer & dryer. Ready for a loving tenant to move in!

Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.