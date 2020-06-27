All apartments in Irvine
Last updated July 27 2019 at 7:28 AM

155 Oval Rd

155 Oval Road · No Longer Available
Irvine
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Parking
Apartments with Gym
Apartments with Pool
Location

155 Oval Road, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
A cozy condominium with new interior set with a hint of modern style. Very safe neighborhood close to the I-5 Freeway. Just minutes drive to UC Irvine, South Coast Plaza, Irvine Spectrum, Fashion Island, John Wayne Airport, and the beaches!
Place has a nice little backyard, garage, tile flooring, refrigerator, dishwasher, and clothes washer & dryer. Ready for a loving tenant to move in!
Applicants are required to complete a rental application and authorize a $45 credit and background check.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 155 Oval Rd have any available units?
155 Oval Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 155 Oval Rd have?
Some of 155 Oval Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 155 Oval Rd currently offering any rent specials?
155 Oval Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 155 Oval Rd pet-friendly?
No, 155 Oval Rd is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 155 Oval Rd offer parking?
Yes, 155 Oval Rd offers parking.
Does 155 Oval Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 155 Oval Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 155 Oval Rd have a pool?
Yes, 155 Oval Rd has a pool.
Does 155 Oval Rd have accessible units?
No, 155 Oval Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 155 Oval Rd have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 155 Oval Rd has units with dishwashers.
Does 155 Oval Rd have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 155 Oval Rd has units with air conditioning.
