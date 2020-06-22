All apartments in Irvine
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

153 Acamar

153 Acamar · No Longer Available
Location

153 Acamar, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
bathtub
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
hot tub
Located in the community of Primrose in Beacon Park, this hard to find dual master bedroom home is ready for you! The great open floorplan has the living & dining areas open to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining family & friends. Stunning hardwood-style floors are found throughout most of the main level. Plantation shutters in most rooms & high ceilings add a contemporary flair to the home. The chef style kitchen features an extra-large island with breakfast bar, perfect for casual dining. Granite counters, rich dark cabinetry, stainless appliances(including refrigerator), large walk-in pantry & 5 burner gas cooktop are some of the features found in the kitchen. The downstairs master bedroom, with a large walk-in closet & ceiling fan, has a private bath with shower & is perfect for extended family or guests. The main level is complete with a separate laundryroom with a washer & dryer, as well as a powderroom for guests. Upstairs is a large loft area which could be perfect for a homework space or home office/den. The spacious upstairs master suite features a ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. The spa style master bath has a dual sink vanity, separate shower & soaking tub & a private toilet area which offers the utmost in privacy. A large secondary bedroom & hall bath complete the upstairs. Your no maintenance patio area is the perfect place to dine with family or just enjoy those So. Cal evenings. Walk to Beacon Park School(K-8) just across the street from the home.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 153 Acamar have any available units?
153 Acamar doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 153 Acamar have?
Some of 153 Acamar's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 153 Acamar currently offering any rent specials?
153 Acamar isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 153 Acamar pet-friendly?
No, 153 Acamar is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 153 Acamar offer parking?
No, 153 Acamar does not offer parking.
Does 153 Acamar have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 153 Acamar offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 153 Acamar have a pool?
No, 153 Acamar does not have a pool.
Does 153 Acamar have accessible units?
No, 153 Acamar does not have accessible units.
Does 153 Acamar have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 153 Acamar has units with dishwashers.
Does 153 Acamar have units with air conditioning?
No, 153 Acamar does not have units with air conditioning.
