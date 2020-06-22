153 Acamar

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry hot tub

Located in the community of Primrose in Beacon Park, this hard to find dual master bedroom home is ready for you! The great open floorplan has the living & dining areas open to the kitchen, perfect for entertaining family & friends. Stunning hardwood-style floors are found throughout most of the main level. Plantation shutters in most rooms & high ceilings add a contemporary flair to the home. The chef style kitchen features an extra-large island with breakfast bar, perfect for casual dining. Granite counters, rich dark cabinetry, stainless appliances(including refrigerator), large walk-in pantry & 5 burner gas cooktop are some of the features found in the kitchen. The downstairs master bedroom, with a large walk-in closet & ceiling fan, has a private bath with shower & is perfect for extended family or guests. The main level is complete with a separate laundryroom with a washer & dryer, as well as a powderroom for guests. Upstairs is a large loft area which could be perfect for a homework space or home office/den. The spacious upstairs master suite features a ceiling fan & large walk-in closet. The spa style master bath has a dual sink vanity, separate shower & soaking tub & a private toilet area which offers the utmost in privacy. A large secondary bedroom & hall bath complete the upstairs. Your no maintenance patio area is the perfect place to dine with family or just enjoy those So. Cal evenings. Walk to Beacon Park School(K-8) just across the street from the home.