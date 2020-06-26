All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 25 2019 at 9:35 AM

15232 Chalon Circle

15232 Chalon Circle · No Longer Available
Location

15232 Chalon Circle, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
15232 Chalon Circle Available 07/01/19 4 bedroom in The Ranch! Model perfect, stunning two story four bedroom, two and a half bath - 4 bedroom in The Ranch! Model perfect, stunning two story four bedroom, two and a half bath, three car attached garage with spacious floor plan (larger than most 4 bedrooms in neighborhood) located in the desirable Ranch/El Camino Real neighborhood. The home features travertine flooring, granite counters, crown molding, updated kitchen and bathrooms and newer roof. Large upstairs master suite with vaulted ceiling. The home also includes recessed lighting, vinyl windows and sliding glass doors and new carpeting. On cul-de-sac adjacent to park like greenblet. Prime location in a wonderful neighborhood in the Irvine Unified School District (Deerfield Elementary/Venado Middle/Irvine High School) with easy access to major freeways.

(RLNE4946693)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15232 Chalon Circle have any available units?
15232 Chalon Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15232 Chalon Circle have?
Some of 15232 Chalon Circle's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15232 Chalon Circle currently offering any rent specials?
15232 Chalon Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15232 Chalon Circle pet-friendly?
Yes, 15232 Chalon Circle is pet friendly.
Does 15232 Chalon Circle offer parking?
Yes, 15232 Chalon Circle offers parking.
Does 15232 Chalon Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15232 Chalon Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15232 Chalon Circle have a pool?
No, 15232 Chalon Circle does not have a pool.
Does 15232 Chalon Circle have accessible units?
No, 15232 Chalon Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 15232 Chalon Circle have units with dishwashers?
No, 15232 Chalon Circle does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15232 Chalon Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 15232 Chalon Circle does not have units with air conditioning.
