Amenities

granite counters pet friendly garage recently renovated carpet

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

15232 Chalon Circle Available 07/01/19 4 bedroom in The Ranch! Model perfect, stunning two story four bedroom, two and a half bath - 4 bedroom in The Ranch! Model perfect, stunning two story four bedroom, two and a half bath, three car attached garage with spacious floor plan (larger than most 4 bedrooms in neighborhood) located in the desirable Ranch/El Camino Real neighborhood. The home features travertine flooring, granite counters, crown molding, updated kitchen and bathrooms and newer roof. Large upstairs master suite with vaulted ceiling. The home also includes recessed lighting, vinyl windows and sliding glass doors and new carpeting. On cul-de-sac adjacent to park like greenblet. Prime location in a wonderful neighborhood in the Irvine Unified School District (Deerfield Elementary/Venado Middle/Irvine High School) with easy access to major freeways.



(RLNE4946693)