1504 Nolita

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard elevator gym parking pool bbq/grill guest parking new construction

Welcome Home, your search ends here -- brand new TOP FLOOR Hudson Condominiums by Lennar at Central Park West in the Central Business District of Irvine. Empowered by Amazon Alexa and equipped with smart Honeywell thermostat and electronic RING doorbell, this home is a perfect demonstration of Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” in modern urban lifestyle, providing the high-tech convenience.

When you open the front door, you will embrace the large great room with deck overlooking a courtyard. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, stone countertop, and full height back splash. Extra padding carpet throughout two bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and are located on opposite ends of the unit allowing for privacy. Two assigned ground level parking spaces with elevator access and many free guest parking spaces. The top of the line amenities include two resort-style saline pools and spas, a spacious indoor gym and fitness facility, BBQ and club house. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, DJ Plaza, UTC/UCI campus, Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, and many more.