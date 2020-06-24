All apartments in Irvine
Last updated June 2 2019 at 6:05 PM

1504 Nolita

1504 Nolita · No Longer Available
Location

1504 Nolita, Irvine, CA 92612
Irvine Business Complex

Amenities

patio / balcony
new construction
parking
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
elevator
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
guest parking
new construction
Welcome Home, your search ends here -- brand new TOP FLOOR Hudson Condominiums by Lennar at Central Park West in the Central Business District of Irvine. Empowered by Amazon Alexa and equipped with smart Honeywell thermostat and electronic RING doorbell, this home is a perfect demonstration of Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” in modern urban lifestyle, providing the high-tech convenience.
When you open the front door, you will embrace the large great room with deck overlooking a courtyard. Gourmet kitchen includes stainless steel appliances, stone countertop, and full height back splash. Extra padding carpet throughout two bedrooms provide extra cushion to the touch. Each bedroom has its own bathroom and are located on opposite ends of the unit allowing for privacy. Two assigned ground level parking spaces with elevator access and many free guest parking spaces. The top of the line amenities include two resort-style saline pools and spas, a spacious indoor gym and fitness facility, BBQ and club house. Minutes away from Fashion Island, South Coast Plaza, The District, DJ Plaza, UTC/UCI campus, Irvine Spectrum, John Wayne Airport, and many more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1504 Nolita have any available units?
1504 Nolita doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 1504 Nolita have?
Some of 1504 Nolita's amenities include patio / balcony, new construction, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1504 Nolita currently offering any rent specials?
1504 Nolita is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1504 Nolita pet-friendly?
No, 1504 Nolita is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 1504 Nolita offer parking?
Yes, 1504 Nolita offers parking.
Does 1504 Nolita have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1504 Nolita does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1504 Nolita have a pool?
Yes, 1504 Nolita has a pool.
Does 1504 Nolita have accessible units?
No, 1504 Nolita does not have accessible units.
Does 1504 Nolita have units with dishwashers?
No, 1504 Nolita does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1504 Nolita have units with air conditioning?
No, 1504 Nolita does not have units with air conditioning.
