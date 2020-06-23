All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 21 2020 at 6:39 PM

15 Smokestone

15 Smokestone · No Longer Available
Location

15 Smokestone, Irvine, CA 92614
Woodbridge

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
tennis court
Enjoy the gentle breeze and treetop views through large windows in the spacious open living room. "Inside the Loop" and very close to South Lake in the Village of Woodbridge, Irvine. The kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops and newer wood cabinets. All on one level with the entry upstairs from your private patio deck. The separate dining room opens to the living room and kitchen. Great views from the kitchen looking out to the trees and your private balcony patio. The Large Master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a shower. The second bedroom has a detached bathroom with a shower and bathtub. Laminate floors throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, a large closet and sliding glass doors that open to a small balcony. Convenient indoor laundry area with shelf space is located in the hall behind double doors. Enjoy the nearby pool across the street or a short walk to South Lake with a Summertime Lagoon Beach Club. There are plenty of shady trails you may use to walk or bike around both lakes. Woodbridge Community Amenities also include Excellent Schools, access to Multiple Parks, 22 Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sports Courts, Clubhouse, Playgrounds, BBQ and Picnic Area. Easy to access nearby grocery stores including Sprouts. Alton shopping center is close by with many restaurants and retails stores. UCI and freeways are all nearby. Washer/dryer optional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Smokestone have any available units?
15 Smokestone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Smokestone have?
Some of 15 Smokestone's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Smokestone currently offering any rent specials?
15 Smokestone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Smokestone pet-friendly?
No, 15 Smokestone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Smokestone offer parking?
No, 15 Smokestone does not offer parking.
Does 15 Smokestone have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Smokestone offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Smokestone have a pool?
Yes, 15 Smokestone has a pool.
Does 15 Smokestone have accessible units?
No, 15 Smokestone does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Smokestone have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Smokestone has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Smokestone have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Smokestone does not have units with air conditioning.
