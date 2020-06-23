15 Smokestone

Amenities

Enjoy the gentle breeze and treetop views through large windows in the spacious open living room. "Inside the Loop" and very close to South Lake in the Village of Woodbridge, Irvine. The kitchen and bathrooms with granite countertops and newer wood cabinets. All on one level with the entry upstairs from your private patio deck. The separate dining room opens to the living room and kitchen. Great views from the kitchen looking out to the trees and your private balcony patio. The Large Master bedroom has an attached bathroom with a shower. The second bedroom has a detached bathroom with a shower and bathtub. Laminate floors throughout the living room, dining room and bedrooms. Tile floors in the kitchen and bathrooms. No carpet. The master bedroom has a ceiling fan, a large closet and sliding glass doors that open to a small balcony. Convenient indoor laundry area with shelf space is located in the hall behind double doors. Enjoy the nearby pool across the street or a short walk to South Lake with a Summertime Lagoon Beach Club. There are plenty of shady trails you may use to walk or bike around both lakes. Woodbridge Community Amenities also include Excellent Schools, access to Multiple Parks, 22 Pools, Spas, Tennis Courts, Sports Courts, Clubhouse, Playgrounds, BBQ and Picnic Area. Easy to access nearby grocery stores including Sprouts. Alton shopping center is close by with many restaurants and retails stores. UCI and freeways are all nearby. Washer/dryer optional.