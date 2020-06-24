Amenities

This spacious single family residence is located in the beautiful and gated community of Harvard Square. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac location, the property has four bedrooms, two and a half bath, and a three car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs and each bedroom has a walk in closet. The gourmet kitchen has a walk in pantry, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, instant hot water faucet and plenty of counter top and cabinet space. The washer and dryer is included. The master's suite is almost 800 sq ft alone with its bedroom sized walk in closet, his and hers vanity, a tub, and separate shower. You will be impressed with the space in this home. The large open floor plan is one of the most desired. The lot is over 7500 sq ft and has plenty of room for outdoor entertainment and privacy. The large private backyard is great for entertaining and has a gas hook up Weber BBQ grill. Harvard Square has a centralized park that includes basketball courts, a pool, playground, BBQ area and volleyball courts. Lease is inclusive of gardening service and HOA dues. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.