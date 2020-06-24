All apartments in Irvine
Last updated November 29 2019 at 1:29 AM

15 Nevada

15 Nevada · No Longer Available
Location

15 Nevada, Irvine, CA 92606
Walnut

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
garage
volleyball court
This spacious single family residence is located in the beautiful and gated community of Harvard Square. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac location, the property has four bedrooms, two and a half bath, and a three car garage. All bedrooms are upstairs and each bedroom has a walk in closet. The gourmet kitchen has a walk in pantry, double oven, refrigerator, dishwasher, instant hot water faucet and plenty of counter top and cabinet space. The washer and dryer is included. The master's suite is almost 800 sq ft alone with its bedroom sized walk in closet, his and hers vanity, a tub, and separate shower. You will be impressed with the space in this home. The large open floor plan is one of the most desired. The lot is over 7500 sq ft and has plenty of room for outdoor entertainment and privacy. The large private backyard is great for entertaining and has a gas hook up Weber BBQ grill. Harvard Square has a centralized park that includes basketball courts, a pool, playground, BBQ area and volleyball courts. Lease is inclusive of gardening service and HOA dues. Tenant is responsible for all other utilities.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Nevada have any available units?
15 Nevada doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Nevada have?
Some of 15 Nevada's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Nevada currently offering any rent specials?
15 Nevada is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Nevada pet-friendly?
No, 15 Nevada is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Nevada offer parking?
Yes, 15 Nevada offers parking.
Does 15 Nevada have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 15 Nevada offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Nevada have a pool?
Yes, 15 Nevada has a pool.
Does 15 Nevada have accessible units?
No, 15 Nevada does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Nevada have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Nevada has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Nevada have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Nevada does not have units with air conditioning.
