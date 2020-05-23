All apartments in Irvine
Last updated May 27 2020 at 7:36 AM

15 Darlington

15 Darlington · No Longer Available
Location

15 Darlington, Irvine, CA 92620
Northwood Point

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
This wonderful family home located in Northwood Pointe is in the gated tract of Greystone Villas. The home features beautiful dark hardwood flooring and neutral earthtone ceramic tile flooring througout, granite countertops and gas stovetop in kitchen, fireplace in living room, high ceilings, paneled doors, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom with dual sinks and 2-car garage. The home is an end unit with a large, private yard perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. The location is ideal and private within the complex, steps to the community pool and is walking distance to Northwood High School and Canyonview Elementary. It is also located close to the community park, pool, spa and other amenities, as well as close proximity to Hicks Canyon trail, parks, shopping, dining and more.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Darlington have any available units?
15 Darlington doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 15 Darlington have?
Some of 15 Darlington's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Darlington currently offering any rent specials?
15 Darlington is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Darlington pet-friendly?
No, 15 Darlington is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 15 Darlington offer parking?
Yes, 15 Darlington offers parking.
Does 15 Darlington have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Darlington does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Darlington have a pool?
Yes, 15 Darlington has a pool.
Does 15 Darlington have accessible units?
No, 15 Darlington does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Darlington have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 15 Darlington has units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Darlington have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Darlington does not have units with air conditioning.

