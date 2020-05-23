15 Darlington

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

This wonderful family home located in Northwood Pointe is in the gated tract of Greystone Villas. The home features beautiful dark hardwood flooring and neutral earthtone ceramic tile flooring througout, granite countertops and gas stovetop in kitchen, fireplace in living room, high ceilings, paneled doors, 3 bedrooms upstairs, master bathroom with dual sinks and 2-car garage. The home is an end unit with a large, private yard perfect for outdoor living and entertaining. The location is ideal and private within the complex, steps to the community pool and is walking distance to Northwood High School and Canyonview Elementary. It is also located close to the community park, pool, spa and other amenities, as well as close proximity to Hicks Canyon trail, parks, shopping, dining and more.