Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:56 AM

14571 Ryewood Street

14571 Ryewood Street · No Longer Available
Location

14571 Ryewood Street, Irvine, CA 92604
El Camino Real

Amenities

Located in the heart of Irvine, this single level charmer has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Situated on a large lot, the Home has a beautiful yard with an enclosed porch and garden beds to grow your own vegetables. The remodeled Kitchen opens into the Family Room with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen updates include granite counters, electric appliances and refinished cabinets. Living Room is adjacent to the formal dining room. Two generous sized Bedrooms share a common hall Bath. The Master Suite has extra large sliding glass doors that lead into the backyard and let in the sunlight. Enjoy sunny days in the garden under covered patio cover which is easy to maintain. Laundry is located in the garage. The house does not have any gas and everything is run with electricity. This home is in close proximity to the 5 freeway, Walnut Shopping Center, and Heritage Park Community & Aquatics Center. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14571 Ryewood Street have any available units?
14571 Ryewood Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14571 Ryewood Street have?
Some of 14571 Ryewood Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14571 Ryewood Street currently offering any rent specials?
14571 Ryewood Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14571 Ryewood Street pet-friendly?
No, 14571 Ryewood Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14571 Ryewood Street offer parking?
Yes, 14571 Ryewood Street offers parking.
Does 14571 Ryewood Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14571 Ryewood Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14571 Ryewood Street have a pool?
No, 14571 Ryewood Street does not have a pool.
Does 14571 Ryewood Street have accessible units?
No, 14571 Ryewood Street does not have accessible units.
Does 14571 Ryewood Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14571 Ryewood Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 14571 Ryewood Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 14571 Ryewood Street does not have units with air conditioning.

