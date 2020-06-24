14571 Ryewood Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Located in the heart of Irvine, this single level charmer has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. Situated on a large lot, the Home has a beautiful yard with an enclosed porch and garden beds to grow your own vegetables. The remodeled Kitchen opens into the Family Room with a wood burning fireplace. Kitchen updates include granite counters, electric appliances and refinished cabinets. Living Room is adjacent to the formal dining room. Two generous sized Bedrooms share a common hall Bath. The Master Suite has extra large sliding glass doors that lead into the backyard and let in the sunlight. Enjoy sunny days in the garden under covered patio cover which is easy to maintain. Laundry is located in the garage. The house does not have any gas and everything is run with electricity. This home is in close proximity to the 5 freeway, Walnut Shopping Center, and Heritage Park Community & Aquatics Center. Attend Award Winning Irvine Unified Schools!