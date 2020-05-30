141 Toretta

Amenities
Almost brand new, two-story, detached home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located in the exclusive, gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. The first floor features upgraded flooring with a downstairs bedroom and bathroom. The spacious, open floor plan connects the living area to the kitchen and is perfect for entertaining or just a night home with the family. The gourmet kitchen is upgraded with Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The second floor has the remaining 3 bedrooms including a beautiful master bedroom with en suite offering a large bathtub and double vanity. All bathrooms in the home have been highly upgraded. There is direct access from the first floor to the attached, 2-car garage. This home is within walking distance of the beautiful resort-style community park. Close to shopping and dining with easy access to the freeway. Located in an award-winning school district.