141 Toretta

Amenities

dishwasher new construction garage recently renovated stainless steel microwave

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher microwave range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage new construction

Almost brand new, two-story, detached home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located in the exclusive, gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. The first floor features upgraded flooring with a downstairs bedroom and bathroom. The spacious, open floor plan connects the living area to the kitchen and is perfect for entertaining or just a night home with the family. The gourmet kitchen is upgraded with Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The second floor has the remaining 3 bedrooms including a beautiful master bedroom with en suite offering a large bathtub and double vanity. All bathrooms in the home have been highly upgraded. There is direct access from the first floor to the attached, 2-car garage. This home is within walking distance of the beautiful resort-style community park. Close to shopping and dining with easy access to the freeway. Located in an award-winning school district.