Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

141 Toretta

Location

141 Toretta, Irvine, CA 92602
Orchard Hills

Amenities

dishwasher
new construction
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
new construction
Almost brand new, two-story, detached home with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms is located in the exclusive, gated community of Reserve at Orchard Hills. The first floor features upgraded flooring with a downstairs bedroom and bathroom. The spacious, open floor plan connects the living area to the kitchen and is perfect for entertaining or just a night home with the family. The gourmet kitchen is upgraded with Kitchen Aid stainless steel appliances and quartz countertops. The second floor has the remaining 3 bedrooms including a beautiful master bedroom with en suite offering a large bathtub and double vanity. All bathrooms in the home have been highly upgraded. There is direct access from the first floor to the attached, 2-car garage. This home is within walking distance of the beautiful resort-style community park. Close to shopping and dining with easy access to the freeway. Located in an award-winning school district.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 141 Toretta have any available units?
141 Toretta doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 141 Toretta have?
Some of 141 Toretta's amenities include dishwasher, new construction, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 141 Toretta currently offering any rent specials?
141 Toretta is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 141 Toretta pet-friendly?
No, 141 Toretta is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 141 Toretta offer parking?
Yes, 141 Toretta offers parking.
Does 141 Toretta have units with washers and dryers?
No, 141 Toretta does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 141 Toretta have a pool?
No, 141 Toretta does not have a pool.
Does 141 Toretta have accessible units?
No, 141 Toretta does not have accessible units.
Does 141 Toretta have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 141 Toretta has units with dishwashers.
Does 141 Toretta have units with air conditioning?
No, 141 Toretta does not have units with air conditioning.
