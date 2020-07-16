14 Aristotle

Amenities

Perched on the top of Turtle Rock Crest, this luxurious home with dramatic sunset views offers sweeping vistas of the rolling hills, city lights, and the Disneyland fireworks. A highly desirable community with award winning schools, hiking trails and two community pool & spa areas, the home offers a newly completed renovation with numerous picture windows and soaring volume ceilings. A cheerful and inviting space, the expansive living room, office/den and dining room combination features a cozy fireplace with rich woods floors. The chef of the family will appreciate the spacious kitchen, with its center island, built-in refrigerator, and Wolf double oven. Open to a family room with fireplace and a built-in entertainment center, the kitchen also has granite counters, a gas range, gorgeous custom cabinetry, and a breakfast nook. The kitchen, dining room and family room flow effortlessly to a secluded backyard with endless views, large patio and beautiful, low-maintenance xeriscaping, making this home a perfect venue for summer get-togethers. 3-large secondary bedrooms, 4-sleek, updated bathrooms, and a luxurious master suite featuring a retreat, view deck and 3 walk-in closets add to the appeal. Other features include a 3-car garage, dual zone HVAC, cool ocean breezes, and convenient access to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, Newport Harbor and many Glorious Beaches. Set at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Irvine school district, this home offers a spectacular lifestyle.