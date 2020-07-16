All apartments in Irvine
14 Aristotle

14 Aristotle · No Longer Available
Location

14 Aristotle, Irvine, CA 92603
Turtle Rock

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Perched on the top of Turtle Rock Crest, this luxurious home with dramatic sunset views offers sweeping vistas of the rolling hills, city lights, and the Disneyland fireworks. A highly desirable community with award winning schools, hiking trails and two community pool & spa areas, the home offers a newly completed renovation with numerous picture windows and soaring volume ceilings. A cheerful and inviting space, the expansive living room, office/den and dining room combination features a cozy fireplace with rich woods floors. The chef of the family will appreciate the spacious kitchen, with its center island, built-in refrigerator, and Wolf double oven. Open to a family room with fireplace and a built-in entertainment center, the kitchen also has granite counters, a gas range, gorgeous custom cabinetry, and a breakfast nook. The kitchen, dining room and family room flow effortlessly to a secluded backyard with endless views, large patio and beautiful, low-maintenance xeriscaping, making this home a perfect venue for summer get-togethers. 3-large secondary bedrooms, 4-sleek, updated bathrooms, and a luxurious master suite featuring a retreat, view deck and 3 walk-in closets add to the appeal. Other features include a 3-car garage, dual zone HVAC, cool ocean breezes, and convenient access to John Wayne Airport, Fashion Island, Newport Harbor and many Glorious Beaches. Set at the end of a cul-de-sac in the Irvine school district, this home offers a spectacular lifestyle.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Aristotle have any available units?
14 Aristotle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 14 Aristotle have?
Some of 14 Aristotle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Aristotle currently offering any rent specials?
14 Aristotle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Aristotle pet-friendly?
No, 14 Aristotle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 14 Aristotle offer parking?
Yes, 14 Aristotle offers parking.
Does 14 Aristotle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Aristotle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Aristotle have a pool?
Yes, 14 Aristotle has a pool.
Does 14 Aristotle have accessible units?
No, 14 Aristotle does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Aristotle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 14 Aristotle has units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Aristotle have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 14 Aristotle has units with air conditioning.
