139 Episode

Irvine Big and Spacious - City of Irvine features four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, two car attached garage and a private balcony. First floor has one bed and one bath. Second floor you will find the spacious kitchen with barstool seating and appliances that include stove-top/oven, dishwasher, microwave. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Recessed lighting in the kitchen and living area. Brand new plush carpeting and tile flooring. Third floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Near Cadence community park. Multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Short drive to the Irvine Spectrum Center. From the 5 freeway exit Sand Canyon Ave going East. On Irvine Blvd you will proceed South. On Pusan head West on Episode right-hand side. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!

Monthly Rent: $3,495.00

Deposit: starts at $3,495.00 (varies depending on credit)

