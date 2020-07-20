All apartments in Irvine
139 Episode

139 Episode
Irvine
Pet Friendly Places
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
Apartments with Balcony
Dog Friendly Apartments
Location

139 Episode, Irvine, CA 92618
Orange County Great Park

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Irvine Big and Spacious - City of Irvine features four-bedroom, 3.5-bathroom, two car attached garage and a private balcony. First floor has one bed and one bath. Second floor you will find the spacious kitchen with barstool seating and appliances that include stove-top/oven, dishwasher, microwave. Laundry room with washer and dryer connections. Recessed lighting in the kitchen and living area. Brand new plush carpeting and tile flooring. Third floor has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. Near Cadence community park. Multiple shopping centers and popular restaurants. Short drive to the Irvine Spectrum Center. From the 5 freeway exit Sand Canyon Ave going East. On Irvine Blvd you will proceed South. On Pusan head West on Episode right-hand side. Schedule an appointment to view the property today!
Monthly Rent: $3,495.00
Deposit: starts at $3,495.00 (varies depending on credit)
Pinnacle International Property Management is the exclusive authorized property management company for this property. We do not collect money before you view the property. Pinnacle IPM is a professional property management company located in Chino, California. For more information please contact the office at (909) 438-1008.

For additional listings, please see our website www.pinnacleipm.com.

(RLNE4799772)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 139 Episode have any available units?
139 Episode doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irvine, CA.
What amenities does 139 Episode have?
Some of 139 Episode's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 139 Episode currently offering any rent specials?
139 Episode is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 139 Episode pet-friendly?
No, 139 Episode is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irvine.
Does 139 Episode offer parking?
Yes, 139 Episode offers parking.
Does 139 Episode have units with washers and dryers?
No, 139 Episode does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 139 Episode have a pool?
No, 139 Episode does not have a pool.
Does 139 Episode have accessible units?
No, 139 Episode does not have accessible units.
Does 139 Episode have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 139 Episode has units with dishwashers.
Does 139 Episode have units with air conditioning?
No, 139 Episode does not have units with air conditioning.
